‘Fed up’: Embattled blue city’s future hangs in the balance ahead of mayoral special election

EXCLUSIVE: Former Oakland City Council member Loren Taylor said former Rep. Barbara Lee’s ties to the political establishment could help him to win over Oaklanders who are “fed up” with the status quo ahead of the April 15 special election.

A self-described political outsider who only served one term as a city council member after unseating a 16-year incumbent, Taylor shared his plans to bring change to the “struggling” Bay Area city in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“I am running as a political outsider who has just enough experience inside of City Hall to understand what’s going on, but not so much that I’m entrenched in the political establishment. That is what Oaklanders are looking for,” Taylor said.

WhileLee – a former member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and 2024 Senate primary candidate – has name recognition and national experience, Taylor has made waves in Oakland’s special election as campaign finance reports reveal he has outraised the career California politician.

“We have raised more money than other candidates in this race from local residents,” Taylor said. “Over 80% of our contributions come directly from people who live right here in Oakland, compared to less than 50% for my primary component. That speaks volumes about who this campaign is. We are powered by Oaklanders, locals who are impacted by the decisions that are being made. The campaign is surging. Huge momentum these final days fueled by that overwhelming grassroots support.”

Oakland’s staggering $129.8 budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2024-25 forced some Oakland firehouses to close their doors earlier this year. The City Council passed a resolution to reopen those firehouses, preventing tragedy from financial mismanagement.

The liberal-run city has had four different mayors in a four-month period after formerMayor Sheng Thao was recalled this November and subsequently indicted on eight counts of bribery. Oakland has been without a clear leader this year as the city continues to grapple with a homelessness crisis.

Alameda County Health’s January 2024 Point-in-Time (PIT) report found there were 5,490 homeless individuals in Oakland in 2024, a 9% increase since 2022.

“Oaklanders are frustrated,” Taylor explained. “We are upset that we have not been getting what we deserve, what we should be getting from our local government. The status quo continues to fail us when we see crime rates rising out of control, we see homelessness still growing when it’s shrinking in neighboring cities, we see our city facing the largest fiscal budget deficit in our history – a number of failures that show that what we have is not working.”

While the Oakland Police Department reported a decrease in violent crime in 2024, 2025 began with a crime surge plagued by five recorded homicides within a 48-hour period. By Jan. 3, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Oakland’s third homicide of the year and seventh since Dec. 30, 2024.

Taylor has called for equipping more police officers on the ground with technology to prevent violence and lawlessness.

“We are struggling as a city, and that is what this campaign is speaking to. I am ready to make the hard and necessary decisions in order to fix the mismanagement, in order to address the corruption head on, restore trust in City Hall, make sure that we’re delivering as Oaklanders want,” he said.

Just across the Bay, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has hit the ground running since assuming office in January. He launched the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Hospitality Task Force and passed the Fentanyl State of Emergency Ordinance as he works to clean up San Francisco’s streets and restore what he describes as commonsense policies to the city.

“I’m absolutely watching what’s going on in San Francisco right across the Bay and even in the South Bay, in San Jose, with Mayor Matt Mahan, whom I am proud to have his endorsement,” Taylor said. “I think both of those mayors are political outsiders, just like me. They didn’t grow up within the ranks of government. They had careers, were making a significant impact outside and saw the gaps that existed with local government. I think that we share a bond in that in terms of bringing a data, results-driven approach to moving things forward.”

Lee did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by deadline.