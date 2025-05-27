Federal judge blocks Trump’s attempt to kill NYC congestion pricing program

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily halted the Trump administration’s effort to kill New York City‘s controversial congestion pricing program.

U.S. District Court Judge Lewis Liman issued a temporary restraining order barring the administration from getting rid of the program and withholding federal funding if the city failed to nix the program.

NEW YORK CITY URGES JUDGE TO BLOCK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FROM ELIMINATING ITS CONGESTION PRICING PROGRAM

Liman’s Tuesday restraining order keeps the tolls in place through at least June 9 and prevents Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy from retaliating against the city.

In February, Trump posted an image of himself wearing a crown and wrote, “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.

The program was launched in January, using electronic license plate readers and charging most drivers a $9 toll during peak periods to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street in an attempt to reduce congestion and raise funds to improve mass transit.

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SETS DEADLINE FOR NYC TO SHUT DOWN CONTROVERSIAL CONGESTION PRICING TOLL

The city said the program has dramatically reduced congestion on the roadways. There have been about 5.8 million fewer cars than expected in the congestion zone between January and March, or a reduction of about 8% to 13%, officials said.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the program was better for businesses, the city’s tourism industry and bus and taxi rides.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He noted that car crashes, noise complaints and traffic were down.