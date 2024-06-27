Feds stop massive number of Haitian illegal immigrants landing by boat in this red state

Border Patrol agents on Wednesday stopped over 100 Haitian illegal immigrants attempting to land on U.S. soil in Florida, a crossing that renewed concerns about an often uncovered part of the ongoing migrant crisis.

“At approximately 4:00 a.m., U.S. Border Patrol agents with support from federal, state & local law enforcement partners responded to a migrant landing & encountered 118 Haitian migrants,” Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Samuel Briggs said. The incident occurred in Key West.

It was the latest arrest by authorities of those trying to cross into the U.S. by boat. Earlier this month, 305 people from Haiti and the Bahamas were intercepted by the Coast Guard. That was part of an operation that intercepted nearly 12,000 migrants in FY 2023.

Amid continued unrest in Haiti, where gangs raided prisons, burned police stations and overran the capital earlier this year, authorities have been ramping up their presence amid concerns it will fuel migration by boat.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in March the deployment of soldiers and officers, as well as aircraft and boats to “protect” the state from vessels carrying illegal immigrants.

“Given the circumstances in Haiti, I have directed the Division of Emergency Management, the Florida State Guard, and state law enforcement agencies to deploy over 250 additional officers and soldiers and over a dozen air and seacraft to the southern coast of Florida to protect our state,” he said.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has been similarly muscular in its language and said those entering illegally would be returned.

“U.S. policy is to return noncitizens who do not have a fear of persecution or torture or a legal basis to enter the United States. Those interdicted at sea are subject to immediate repatriation pursuant to our longstanding policy and procedures,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital in March. “The United States returns or repatriates migrants interdicted at sea to The Bahamas, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti.”

DHS did, however, stress that migration flows through the Caribbean remain low.

“All irregular migration journeys, especially maritime routes, are extremely dangerous, unforgiving, and often result in loss of life. DHS will continue to enforce U.S. laws and policy throughout the Florida Straits and the Caribbean region,” a spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital that it is the latest example of the consequences of the border crisis and called on the administration to implement a strategy to deal with the Haitian crisis, claiming it has stood by as the country descended into “chaos.”

“As the Representative for the Florida Keys, the security of our community is at risk of another mass migration event from Haiti due to the rampant gang violence and the mass release of thousands of violent criminals from the country’s jails,” he said.

“Florida is a border state & this vessel carrying 118 Haitian nationals is just the latest example of how Biden’s border crisis is impacting communities across the nation. I demand the Biden Administration implement a comprehensive strategy to address the unrest in Haiti and prevent this security crisis from impacting South Florida families.”