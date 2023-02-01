Feinstein raises under $600 as other California Senate candidates jump in

Donors are steering clear of Sen. Dianne Feinstein as the California lawmaker continues to hold off announcing whether she will run for re-election.

Feinstein, 89, raised a mere $558.91 from October to December 2022, according to filings released Tuesday from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The FEC report, flagged by reporter Matt Holt, also shows Feinstein has less than $10,000 in the bank for a potential re-election campaign.

Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest currently-serving senator, has not yet announced plans to run for re-election.

Meanwhile, newcomers have already announced their intention to run for Feinstein’s seat, including Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter.

“Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else,” Schiff tweeted, sharing a video announcing his campaign. “We’re in the fight of our lives–a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator.”

In a clip shared to social media, Porter, who won re-election to her House seat in the November midterm elections, said, “We’re living through a time of extraordinary change. I’m Katie Porter. Change can be electrifying and exhilarating, but change can also be disruptive — like the constant assault on our democracy and the dangerous imbalance in our economy.”