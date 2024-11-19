FEMA director vows to request IG investigation into order to avoid Trump supporters’ houses

FEMA Director Deanne Criswell vowed to request an inspector general investigation into orders that FEMA employees avoid homes of Trump supporters during relief efforts for Hurricane Milton.

Criswell made the commitment during her testimony before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee on Tuesday. Criswell has insisted that orders to avoid pro-Trump homes originated from a lone employee and were not part of a wider directive.

Committee Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., asked Criswell whether FEMA’s ongoing internal investigation included officials above Marn’i Washington, the employee confirmed to have issued the order.

“The investigation includes those that were deployed in this particular incident, and we have found no evidence that there is anything beyond this one employee’s specific direction,” Criswell said.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT CALLS ON FEMA DIRECTOR TO TESTIFY AFTER OFFICIAL TELLS WORKERS TO AVOID HOME WITH TRUMP SIGNS

“Why shouldn’t this be an independent investigation by at least somebody like the [inspector general]?” Perry pressed.

“The actions that this employee took are unacceptable–,” Criswell said before getting cut off.

“I know that, you know that,” Perry interjected.

FEMA OFFICIAL SAID TO AVOID HOMES WITH TRUMP SIGNS: ‘TO SAY I WAS SURPRISED WOULD BE A LIE’

“And I would welcome an investigation by the IG,” Criswell said.

“But you haven’t requested – will you request one?” Perry asked.

“I will request one,” Criswell confirmed.

Criswell’s claims contradict Washington, who asserts that she is being scapegoated by the agency for a wider policy of avoiding pro-Trump homes in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Washington emphasized to Fox News that FEMA prioritizes “avoidance” and “de-escalation” in situations where some employees may feel unsafe, and that is not necessarily politically targeted at Trump supporters. This could include other situations, like urban areas where there are unleashed dogs, she said.