Fetterman says Dems shouldn’t ‘freak out’ over everything Trump does: ‘It’s going to be 4 years’

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., says Democrats cannot afford to “freak out” over everything President-elect Trump says or does.

“It’s still not even Thanksgiving yet,” Fetterman told CNN “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper on Sunday. “If we’re having meltdowns, you know, every tweet or every appointment or all those things, I mean, it’s going to be four years.”

Fetterman said he previously warned of the “jackpot” for Trump, where Republicans gained control of the White House, House of Representatives and the Senate, along with a Supreme Court that has a “conservative slant.”

“They have the absolute ability to run the table at least for the next two years, and that’s what I think we should all be concerned on, not small tweets or random kinds of appointments,” Fetterman said.

TRUMP FLANKED BY TOP ALLIES, CABINET PICKS AT UFC 309: ‘USA, USA’

He added that he is looking forward to voting for some of Trump’s picks, including Fetterman’s “colleague from Florida” Sen. Marco Rubio, who was tapped to be the next secretary of state, and “the representative from New York,” referring to Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is Trump’s choice to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

“And then there are others that are just absolute trolls, just like Gaetz and those things,” the senator said, referring to the selection of former-Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who resigned from Congress last week as Trump tapped him to be his attorney general

TRUMP GOES FULL MAGA AS HE PICKS ALLIES AND LOYALISTS TO FILL HIS SECOND ADMINISTRATION

Gaetz may face a tough confirmation path because he was previously under Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into sex trafficking allegations. Last year, Gaetz’s office said the DOJ ended their investigation and determined he would not be charged with any crimes.

A House Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz was also expected to be released soon, but Gaetz’s resignation means the House report may not become public.

A full list of Trump’s publicly announced Cabinet picks for his second administration can be found here.