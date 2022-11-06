Fetterman says he supports ‘codifying’ Roe v. Wade, but also celebrates its ‘demise’

Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman said during a Saturday night speech that he supports the push to codify Roe v. Wade, but also celebrates its “demise.”

Fetterman made the comment during a campaign event that President Biden and former President Barack Obama attended.

“And also, of course, codifying Roe v. Wade. I run on Roe v Wade,” Fetterman said. “I celebrate the demise of Roe v. Wade. That’s the choice that we have between us, in front of us. This is one of the biggest races in this nation.”

Fetterman campaigned with Obama and Biden as the race enters its final days and has become increasingly close, with the Real Clear Politics average showing Dr. Mehmet Oz up by 0.1%.

Earlier in Fetterman’s Saturday night speech, he said that abortion rights are on the ballot.

“Abortion rights is all on the ballot right now. Oz believed that local political officials should be the person making those kind of choices,” Fetterman said. “That choice comes between a woman and their doctors. And that’s what I’m always going to fight for.”

Abortion has been a contentious issue throughout the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate campaign, and Fetterman has attacked Oz for his response to a question during the race’s only debate, when he was asked if abortion should be banned with exceptions.

“I want women, doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive to put the best ideas forward, so states can decide for themselves,” Oz said during the debate, stating he doesn’t want the federal government involved in abortion laws.

Fetterman’s campaign released an advertisement one day after the debate on Oct. 26, hitting Oz on his response to the abortion question.

“Dr. Oz would let ‘local political leaders’ like Doug Mastriano ban abortion without exceptions, even in cases of rape, incest, or life of the mother,” Fetterman tweeted.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Fetterman campaign for comment.