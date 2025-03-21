Fetterman takes swipe at AOC: ‘We kept our government open. Deal with it’

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took a swipe at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a tweet on Friday.

“We need a Democratic Party that fights harder for us too,” the congresswoman said during speeches on Thursday.

“Fight ‘harder’—a stunt that would have harmed millions and plunged us into chaos,” Fetterman wrote when sharing a screenshot featuring a quotation of Ocasio-Cortez’s comment. “We kept our government open. Deal with it.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office on Friday to request a comment from the congresswoman, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Fetterman and other Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — voted last week to overcome a procedural hurdle, which cleared the way for the chamber to vote on a government funding measure to avoid a partial government shutdown.

But after that cloture vote, Fetterman, Schumer, and most other Democrats voted against passing the actual funding measure, which ultimately passed anyway.

Ocasio-Cortez had urged senators to vote against cloture and against the measure.

“It should be very clear to every Senate Democrat that any vote for Cloture will also be considered a vote for the bill. People aren’t going to be tricked with procedural games. They know exactly what is going on. Defend Medicaid. Vote NO on Cloture. NO on bill,” she had declared in a tweet.