Fetterman’s driving record includes speeding, alleged texts and FaceTime calls: reports

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was reportedly seen driving at a “high rate of speed” before he rear-ended another car on Interstate 70 in Maryland on Sunday night, though speeding and distracted driving are behaviors the senator has exhibited behind the wheel in the past, according to reports.

Fetterman and his wife, Gisele, were involved in the car crash early Sunday in Maryland in the area of westbound I-70, near I-68, between Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Police said a preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Traverse was traveling “at a high rate of speed, well over the posted speed limit” before rear ending a Chevrolet Impala that morning.

Fetterman and his wife were in the Traverse, and police said in the report that Fetterman was at fault in the crash.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, while Fetterman, Gisele and the motorist in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, police noted.

The 54-year-old senator released a video on X on Monday evening with his wife, thanking everyone for well-wishes and sharing that they were celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary when the crash happened.

In the video, Gisele said it was the worst anniversary as Fetterman held a bag of frozen peas and Tylenol.

Sunday’s crash was the latest example of unsafe driving by Fetterman.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty in Pennsylvania to a citation he received after being clocked at driving 34 mph above the posted speed limit.

The Washington Post said in an article Thursday that Fetterman received another speeding ticket in 2016, in which he was driving at least 24 mph above the speed limit.

After pleading guilty to the speeding ticket earlier this year, he was ordered to complete a driver’s improvement course, a person familiar with the outcome who preferred to remain anonymous, told the publication.

Three people privy to knowledge about decisions made by Fetterman’s staff also spoke on condition of anonymity to the Post, and claimed the senator had been on FaceTime and texted while behind the wheel.

His actions, the aides reportedly claimed, raised concerns among the staff.

They even told the publication they refrain from messaging Fetterman if he is driving because of his alleged history of answering texts while driving.

Fetterman’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the matter.

A spokesperson for Fetterman told the Post the alleged accounts on the senator’s driving are “gossip and inaccurate,” though they declined to provide specifics.

