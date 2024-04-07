Fire at Bernie Sanders’ Vermont office was intentionally set, male suspect sought, authorities say

A fire outside the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders in Vermont that caused minor damage but no injuries was intentionally set, and a male suspect is being sought, authorities said Friday.

Firefighters responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders’ third-floor office in Burlington. Though there were no injuries, the office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant water damage.

“The fire was extinguished, and the Senator’s office and surrounding offices were searched and cleared of occupants. No injuries were reported,” the Burlington Fire Department said. “The door to the Senator’s office sustained moderate fire damage, and the third floor and floors below sustained significant water damage. Fire crews deployed salvage covers on the floors below to protect items from water.“

Investigators said a male sprayed a possible accelerant on the office floor, set it on fire, and left.

“A significant fire engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives,” Burlington police said in a statement. “The sprinkler system then engaged and largely extinguished the fire.”

The Burlington Fire Marshal’s office later deemed the fire “incendiary in nature.”

The investigation was then transferred to the Vermont State Police, which will jointly conduct the probe with the Burlington Police Department.

A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was unclear if Sanders was in Vermont at the time of the fire.

A possible motive for the fire was not disclosed.

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.