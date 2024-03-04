First on Fox: Major conservative group unveils Bidenomics.com to target president’s economic policies

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

EXCLUSIVE – Americans for Prosperity (AFP), the influential and deep-pocketed fiscally conservative grassroots network founded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, is announcing a new eight-figure campaign to showcase what it says is the “harmful impact” of President Biden’s economic polices on Americans.

The campaign features a new website, Bidenomics.com, which is the nickname for the president’s economic agenda and philosophy.

AFP argues that their website “will serve as a real-time resource for the truth on Bidenomics, up to date information about the economy, and fact checks of Biden’s latest misleading rhetoric on the economy.”

The announcement, shared first with Fox News on Monday, comes ahead of Thursday’s high stakes State of the Union address by the president.

WHERE BIDEN STANDS ON THE ECONOMY, OTHER TOP ISSUES, IN LATEST FOX NEWS POLL

Biden is likely to spotlight his accomplishments, including his economic policies, in the greatly anticipated speech, as he aims to convince voters to reward him with a second term in the White House. The president’s expected to stop in a couple of key general election battleground states in the days immediately after his speech.

But AFP vice president of government affairs Akash Chougule argued in a statement that “President Biden will try to paint a rosy picture about Bidenomics in his State of the Union this week, but it’s no use pretending high prices are someone else’s fault. The reality is that everything costs more due to President Biden’s big government spending binge.”

DO AMERICANS AGREE WITH BIDEN’S OUTLOOK ON THE ECONOMY?

AFP says it “is throwing significant weight” behind what it calls its “accountability efforts to define the true impact of Bidenomics and force lawmakers to own their support of it.”

The group says their campaign will kick off with an ad blitz in the nation’s capital that includes physical ads at metro stops, mobile billboards and digital targeting ahead of the State of the Union address.

The effort, which AFP says will extend into the autumn with new rounds of digital and connected TV ads in five key Senate states, 26 crucial Congressional districts, as well as in Washington D.C. Digital and mail outreach, door knocking and phone calls, and grassroots events across the country are also planned.

While the nation’s economic indicators and job growth have expanded at a steady pace during the Biden presidency – as the economy rebounded from the massive recession sparked by the global COVID pandemic – inflation soared during his first two years in office and remains a problem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While polls show that Americans are slowly starting to feel better about the economy and their own financial situations, Biden is not getting much credit.

A new Fox News national poll released Sunday indicates the president remains deeply underwater on handling the economy – which remains the top issue on the minds of Americans. Biden stood at 37% approval and 62% disapproval on the issue in the poll, which was conducted Feb. 25-28.

The president has repeatedly touted his economic agenda.

“Guess what – Bidenomics is working,” Biden said last June in a series of economic speeches he delivered last year. “Bidenomics is about building an economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down.”

The president has highlighted what he calls the three fundamental changes in his economic policies: “First, making smart investments in America. Second, educating and empowering American workers to grow the middle class. And third, promoting competition, to lower costs to help small businesses.”

But a new ad from AFP as part of its campaign includes snippets of news reports spotlighting rising prices and economic discontent by Americans before the narrator urges viewers to “tell Joe Biden and his allies in Congress we’ve had enough of Bidenomics.”

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.