First on Fox: Massive donation to Trump from Jewish org amid anti-Israel campus protests

EXCLUSIVE: A top grassroots group that represents Jewish Republicans across the country is showcasing what it calls its largest ever fundraising and expenditure effort in support of a GOP presidential nominee.

The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), in an announcement shared first with Fox News on Thursday, highlighted that it is committed to raising a minimum of $5 million – from its donors and from its RJC Victory Fund super PAC – to help elect former President Trump in his November White House rematch with President Biden.

RJC national political director Sam Markstein highlighted that this “will be the RJC’s largest effort ever to mobilize support in the Jewish community for President Trump.”

Additionally, Markstein noted that the announcement is “in addition to our $15 million independent expenditure,” which he characterized as the largest independent expenditure in the organization’s history.

The announcement comes amid weeks of anti-Israel protests that have erupted on college campuses across the country over Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

The protests in support of Palestinians have grabbed plenty of attention on cable news and online coverage. Demonstrators have criticized President Biden’s support for Israel in its battle with Hamas and have called on colleges and universities to cut financial ties with the government in Jerusalem.

Polls suggest that while many Democrats are divided over the demonstrations, Republicans are nearly entirely united in opposition.

“As antisemitism spikes to record highs and America’s relationship with our ally Israel continues to reach new lows, the Jewish community is more energized than ever to turn the page from the failures, broken promises, and betrayals by Joe Biden. November 5 cannot come soon enough,” Markstein argued.

The RJC is a four-decades-old group that describes itself as “the national grassroots organization of Jewish Republicans and represents tens of thousands of Jewish Republicans across this country.”

Late Republican mega donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who died at age 87 in 2021, for years played a key leadership role with the RJC and gave it generous financial support.

The group remained neutral during the 2024 GOP presidential nomination race and the RJC’s annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas last autumn attracted all the major Republican White House contenders. Former Vice President Mike Pence made major news at the October confab by announcing that he was suspending his campaign.

The RJC endorsed Trump in early March, immediately after former U.N. ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – who was the former president’s last rival – dropped out of the race.

