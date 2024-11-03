Five states and Washington, DC, will end early voting on Sunday

Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Washington, D.C., have their final day of early in-person voting on Sunday as the nation sits just two days away from Election Day.

Here is how you can still cast your ballot early, and a breakdown of the states’ key races.

All eyes on the Senate race in Ohio

Ohio is home to one of the most competitive Senate races on the map.

Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown has won the Midwestern state three times, but with Trump pushing White working-class voters toward the GOP and record spending from both parties, this is set to be a tight race. Brown faces Republican businessman Bernie Moreno.

Republicans have made inroads in the northeastern and heavily industrial areas bordering Pennsylvania. Trumbull County flipped to the GOP in 2016, and Trump increased his margin to 10 points in 2020; Mahoning County flipped in 2020 by almost two points. These counties played a key role in Trump’s statewide wins.

Democrats are performing better than ever in the “three C’s”: Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati. These areas have the highest percentages of college-educated voters. President Biden won the counties home to these cities by double-digit margins in 2020, with roughly 30-point wins in Franklin (Columbus) and Cuyahoga (Cleveland).

Unlike in other competitive states, Republicans still hold up in Ohio’s suburban and exurban areas, particularly those surrounding Cincinnati.

Ohio’s Senate race is a toss-up and the presidential race is ranked Likely R on the Fox News Power Rankings.

Key down-ballot races in today’s states

Connecticut’s 5th District: Rep. Jahana Hayes has represented this longtime Democrat-held district since 2019, but it includes some of the reddest parts of the state, including Wolcott, Thomaston and Watertown counties. Hayes is up against former Connecticut state Sen. George Logan, who ran for the same district unsuccessfully in the midterms. It’s Lean D on the Power rankings.New Jersey’s 7th District: New Jersey’s 7th district is the only competitive House race on the state map. The district includes Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club and a raft of wealthy, suburban areas. It became more Republican in the last round of redistricting. Freshman Republican Rep. Tom Kean Jr. is the incumbent. He faces local Democrat and political organizer Sue Altman. It was last ranked Lean R.New York’s 1st District: Occupying the east side of Long Island, New York’s 1st District is one of the most politically diverse in the region. It includes the ultra-wealthy Hamptons suburbs and farming communities in Suffolk County. Republican Rep. Nick LaLota, who replaced Rep. Lee Zeldin in 2023, is the incumbent against former CNN anchor and Democrat John Avlon. This race is ranked Likely R.

New York’s 4th District: Closer to New York City, the ultra-competitive 4th district in Nassau County includes Long Beach, Garden City and Uniondale, where former President Trump held a rally last month. Incumbent Rep. Anthony D’Esposito spoke at that event. He’s up against local Democratic Town Supervisor Laura Gillen. It’s ranked toss-up on the Power Rankings.New York’s 17th District: This Hudson Valley district offers one of the highest-profile races of the cycle. This race was decided by less than 2,000 votes in the midterms, when voters elected moderate Republican Rep. Mike Lawler. This year, he’ll face the former occupant of this seat, Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones. It recently shifted from toss-up to Lean R in the Power Rankings.New York’s 18th District: Into the mid-Hudson Valley and the Catskills, the 18th District is represented by another well-known moderate congressman, Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan. And like its neighbor, this race was tight in the midterms. It was ultimately settled by fewer than 5,000 votes. GOP Rep. Alison Esposito is the Republican candidate here. She served in the New York Police Department for 25 years before announcing her run. It’s a Lean D district.New York’s 19th District: The third Hudson Valley battleground with a moderate incumbent, the 19th District includes the Catskills and the Finger Lakes. GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro flipped this seat in the midterms with a roughly 5,000-vote margin. This year, he faces Democratic attorney Josh Riley. This race is a toss-up.New York’s 22nd District: Further upstate to Syracuse and Utica, GOP Rep. Brandon Williams, first elected in the midterms, is threatened by redistricting. He faces Democratic challenger and state Sen. John Mannion in a race ranked Lean D on the Power Rankings.Ohio’s 9th District: This northwestern Ohio seat has been held by populist Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur since 1983, but her margins have shrunk as Ohio has drifted right. She faces conservative Republican state Rep. Derek Merrin on the ballot this year; it’s another Power Rankings toss-up.Ohio’s 13th District: Finally, the northeastern 13th District includes Youngstown and parts of Akron; it has been represented by Democrat Rep. Emilia Sykes since 2023. Sykes faces Republican former state Sen. Kevin Coughlin this year. It’s also a toss-up.

How to vote in Connecticut

Voters who have received their mail-in ballot have until Nov. 5 to deliver it to local election officials. Sunday is the final day for early in-person voting.

How to vote in Delaware

How to vote in Delaware

Voters who have received their mail-in ballot have until Nov. 5 to deliver it to local election officials. Sunday is the final day for early in-person voting.

How to vote in New Jersey

How to vote in New Jersey

Voters who have received their mail-in ballot have until Nov. 5 to deliver it to local election officials. Sunday is the final day for early in-person voting.

How to vote in New York

How to vote in New York

Voters who have received their mail-in ballot have until Nov. 5 to deliver it to local election officials. Sunday is the final day for early in-person voting.

How to vote in Ohio

How to vote in Ohio

Voters who have received their mail-in ballot have until Nov. 5 to deliver it to local election officials. Sunday is the final day for early in-person voting.

How to vote in Washington, D.C.

How to vote in Washington, D.C.

Voters who have received their mail-in ballot have until Nov. 5 to deliver it to election officials. Sunday is the final day for early in-person voting.