Flagrant foul: Newsom ‘plows through a small child’ during pickup basketball game in China

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught on video running over a Chinese child while playing a pickup basketball game during his trip to the country.

The short clip, which was shared by RNC Research, an arm of the Republican National Committee, features the California governor showing off his ball handling skills before making a move toward the basket and running right through one of the children attempting to defend him.

Newsom and the young boy can be seen tumbling to the ground, with the governor wrapping him in a bear hug and playfully patting his back as they get up.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office told Fox News Digital the incident happened while the governor was at Yuying School, a public school in Beijing, where he visited to “see farm-to-school and other agricultural science programs in China.”

The mishap happened during Newsom’s week-long trip to China, where the California governor met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday. Newsom told reporters earlier this week the purposed of the trip was for “turning the page, of renewing our friendship and reengaging (on) foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future.”

At a press conference after the meeting, Newsom said that he and Xi discussed ways to “accelerate our progress on climate in meaningful and substantive ways,” according to a report from CBS News.

The leaders also discusses fentanyl, Newsom said, a drug responsible for killing thousands of people in the U.S. that is often trafficked to North America from China.