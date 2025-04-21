Flashback: Biden’s Easter celebrations frequently marred by gaffes, controversy

Former President Joe Biden and his administration found themselves embroiled in a series of gaffes and controversies around the Easter holiday, including that time the Easter bunny abruptly whisked the 46th president away from a gaggle of reporters in 2022.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined families and children on the White House’s South Lawn on Monday morning for the 147th annual event, which dates back to Rutherford B. Hayes’ presidency in 1878.

As the Easter Egg Roll tradition continues this year, Fox News Digital looked back on the handful of Easter controversies involving Biden and his administration throughout his term in office.

Easter bunny whisks Biden away at Egg Roll

During the 2022 Easter Egg Roll, a person dressed in a bunny suit was seen approaching Biden as he spoke candidly to members of the media about Afghanistan and Pakistan. The bunny stepped in front of Biden while he was speaking to the media and waved their hands with great animation before directing Biden away from the reporters.

“Pakistan should not, and Afghanistan should be…” Biden was heard saying before the bunny approaches.

“Oh, the Easter bunny!” someone can be heard saying off-camera, as Biden appeared visibly caught off guard by the interruption.

Biden was then seen walking away from the reporters.

The bunny incident unfolded ahead of the fierce scrutiny Biden faced from Democrats and conservatives over his mental acuity and age in the lead-up to the 2024 election.

Footage of the Easter bunny directing Biden at a public event was rehashed as concern mounted last summer over whether the president had the mental and physical ability to continue running for re-election and potentially remain in the Oval Office. Biden ultimately dropped out and endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democrat Party’s nominee. Harris ultimately failed to rally enough support to defeat Trump at the polls.

Biden administration honors Trans Day of Visibility on holy Christian holiday

The Biden administration landed in hot water with the religious faithful and conservatives during the 2024 Easter season when honoring “Transgender Day of Visibility” on Easter Sunday.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” said a White House statement recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday, Fox Digital previously reported.

“Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back,” it added.

International Transgender Day of Visibility was created by activists more than 10 years ago and is celebrated each year on March 31, while Easter — t​​he most holy holiday for Christians — moves its day of celebration each year, but is always observed on a Sunday.

Conservatives, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., ripped the White House’s decision to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter, calling it an attack on Christianity.

“The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Johnson posted to X last March. “Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day”—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note.”

Former White House spokesman Andrew Bates defended at the time that Biden, as a Christian, was working to bring “people together” with the event.

“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American,” Bates told Fox Digital last year.

Biden appears to introduce the “Oyster” bunny

Biden suffered another Easter gaffe last year at the White House’s Egg Roll when he apparently flubbed the pronunciation of “Easter” and appeared to say “oyster” instead while introducing a pair of Easter bunnies.

“God bless you all, enjoy the day, and I’m coming down to do that Easter Egg roll in just a minute,” Biden said while standing on the White House’s Truman Balcony overlooking the South Lawn.

“Thanks everybody. And by the way, say ‘hello’ to oyster bunnies. Come on up, bunnies. Get up here so they can see you,” Biden appeared to say.

The apparent gaffe drew mockery online as some users wished each a “Happy Oyster.” It stirred concern over the president’s mental acuity over the mispronunciation.

Biden White House press secretary delivers flat April Fools’ prank with Easter bunny

Former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre delivered a flat April Fools’ joke in 2024 when the White House hosted the Easter Egg Roll.

A person dressed as the Easter bunny was spotted in the press briefing room on April 1, 2024, before Jean-Pierre joined the media and delivered a joke that Biden was set to revoke the Hatch Act.

The Hatch Act bans executive branch staffers, except the president and vice president, from engaging in certain forms of political activity.

“Happy Easter Monday. So, I have something at the top for all of you and I think you’ll be really interested in this. So, President Biden is scheduled to announce he is revoking the Hatch Act,” Jean-Pierre said, grinning, while delivering the April Fools’ joke. “So as a gift to all of you, so now I can actually take all your questions about 2024.”

“No? I thought you would love that,” she responded as journalists demured. “All right. OK. April Fools’, April Fools’, April Fools’ — it is April 1st.”

The administration’s Hatch Act joke followed repeated instances of administration officials citing the law while dodging questions about Biden’s 2024 campaign.

This year, the Democratic National Committee shared an Easter message celebrating Democratic presidents across the year, but notably did not include a photo of Biden. Instead, the post featured former Presidents Jimmy Carter, John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

The Trump administration on Monday posted a side-by-side video of both Trump and Biden at their respective White House Easter Egg Rolls on Monday with the caption, “BREAKING: The White House is no longer a nursing home.“