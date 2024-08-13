FLASHBACK: Gov Walz amplified comment comparing ICE raids to ‘terrorism’ in America

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz pushed the narrative in 2017 that ICE raids represent “terrorism” in America while reassuring a crowd that he supports sanctuary cities.

“This is still one of the most moving things for me a week after I was elected in 2006, that giant ICE raid happened in Worthington,” Then-Rep. Walz told the crowd of about 300 people at a town hall event in 2017 in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District which neighbors his district, MN-01.

“I drove out to Worthington as the congressman-elect, went into the basement of the Catholic Church where Father Brixius was, who asked me to look around at all the children crying, and he said, ‘This is what terrorism looks like in America today.’”

Walz, who was standing alongside Dem. Rep. Angie Craig, continued as the audience applauded.

“What I told them at that time is that I hold the voting card in my pocket, and the votes I will take will be to make sure we protect these folks,” Walz continued.

Walz was referring to a 2006 ICE raid as part of Operation Wagon Train that, according to ICE chief Julie L. Myers, saw ICE agents uncover a scheme in which illegal immigrants and others had stolen or bought the identities and Social Security numbers of possibly hundreds of U.S. citizens and lawful residents to get jobs at Swift Co. meat packing plants.

Later in the speech, Walz defended sanctuary cities through a story about an illegal immigrant who had been victimized in his district.

“I have a gentleman in the first district who was here and was on an exchange,” Walz said. “His visa expired. He stayed. He created a life here. He had no criminal record. He had 22 years, adding to our community, had a job. He did not have permanent legal status to be here. His two young daughters were assaulted. He went to the police to tell them, and he was arrested and deported. That’s not who we are.

“And so, when people try and tell you sanctuary cities are ways for people to violate laws, our police are serving us and protecting our communities — our citizens need to know that if they go to the police to report a crime either against themselves or someone else, that they’re going to be protected, to be able to do that, and our police don’t ask immigration status because it’s not their job to do that.”

Craig, currently running for re-election, did not push back against Walz’s comments and went on to discuss the need for comprehensive immigration reform.

“I can not give up on comprehensive immigration reform yet,” Craig said. “Just four years ago, there was a bill that the Senate was proposing, and then the world went to hell. So we will take the world back, and we will be able to stand up for our neighbors and invite them into this country.

“And I will tell you, I stood on the stage at Inver Hills Community College last night, and I watched the best of America. I watched America walk across that stage and that particular college is about a 35% immigrant community, 35% people of color. It’s just the most amazing thing in the world, so I had to give it up.”

Craig continued, “We have to help our Muslim voters. We have to invite them into our homes… We have to be the kind of people that we want to see in the world. And just like that 2012 marriage equality fight, you know what won that? We stood up and said, ‘I’m your neighbor.’ We stood up and said, ‘My kids play baseball with your kids.’ That’s how we win.”

Walz’s comments at the town hall were first reported by Alpha News in 2017.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris-Walz campaign and Craig’s office but did not receive a response.