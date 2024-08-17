Florida GOP lawmaker wants to ban smoking on streets, but supports legalizing marijuana

A Florida GOP state senator who supports legalizing marijuana has floated a bill that would prohibit people from lighting up on the streets.

State Sen. Joe Gruters announced the potential legislation during a virtual news conference on Thursday, saying he wants smoking of all types and vaping in public banned for environmental and quality-of-life benefits if Florida voters approve a measure known as Amendment 3, which would also legalize marijuana for adults.

Smoking in indoor workplaces is already banned in the Sunshine State, while cities and counties have the ability to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own.

DESANTIS OUTLINES DRUG SMUGGLING POLICY: CUT THROUGH THE WALL, END UP ‘STONE-COLD DEAD’

“As a member of the Senate in Florida and the guy who — I’m not a big fan of smoking of any kind anywhere — I think it infringes on my quiet enjoyment when I’m out in public. And what we don’t want to see is what’s happened in Vegas, in New York with smoking on the streets,” Gruters said, per NBC2. “The main feedback I got, because obviously, when I came out for Amendment 3, was, nobody likes the smoke, right? People don’t want to go outside and smell it. They don’t want to see it in public places.”

Amendment 3, which Gruters supports, is an upcoming vote allowing anyone 21 years or older to possess, buy or use marijuana products for personal, non-medical use, Fox 13 reports. The amendment would also allow Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers and other licensed entities to sell products for this use.

MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION MOVEMENT LINKED TO A ‘MASSIVE INCREASE’ IN MENTAL ILLNESS IN US, DOCTOR WARNS

If passed, Gruters’ proposed bill on all types of smoking would see it banned in all public spaces, including streets, sidewalks and parks from July 1. State Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat, plans to co-sponsor the bill.

Common areas, both inside and outside, of schools, hospitals, government buildings, apartment buildings, office buildings, lodging establishments, restaurants, transportation facilities and retail shops will all fall under the bill.

Gruters, the former Republican Party of Florida Chair and Florida’s current Republican National Committeeman, said the bill was a starting point in the legislative process and part of a broader effort to establish guardrails to protect the public if Amendment 3 becomes law.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“This is easy to do. This is well within our authority. I think we can get ahead of this. That is the whole purpose of the bill. It is very simple,” Gruters said, per NBC Miami.

Gruters’ support of Amendment 3 puts him at odds with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who opposes Amendment 3, saying similar measures have failed in other states.

“You go to places like Denver and it smells like marijuana,” DeSantis said in July, per Fox Baltimore. “It’s not been good for quality of life.”