Florida Sen Moody rolls out measure to expedite removal of criminal illegal immigrants

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Ashley Moody will roll out a measure on Wednesday that will expedite the removal of criminal illegal immigrants from the United States involved in gangs, foreign terrorist organizations or convicted of any felony on U.S. soil, Fox News Digital has learned.

Moody, R-Fla., is expected to introduce her legislation Wednesday morning, titled “The Expedited Removal of Criminal Aliens Act.”

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., is co-sponsoring the legislation.

Moody’s team told Fox News Digital that the legislation is “critical” to supporting the Trump administration’s immigration priorities.

“Following four years of systematic dismantlement of our country’s immigration and national security structure under Joe Biden, the American people gave President Trump a mandate to clean up Biden’s mess,” Moody told Fox News Digital. “Democrats and lower-level partisan judges, however, have sought to block his efforts at every turn.”

Moody told Fox News Digital that they have claimed that “dangerous criminal illegal aliens and MS-13 gang members like Kilmar Abrego Garcia are just family men living quiet lives in America, and they couldn’t be more wrong.”

“Democrats have fought against the quick removal of illegal aliens who have committed atrocious crimes against children or even those that have been convicted of murder,” Moody said. “It makes no sense.”

Moody’s bill authorizes the expedited removal of an immigrant who is a member of a criminal gang or organization; a member of a foreign terrorist organization or has provided material support to such an organization; or has been convicted of a felony or misdemeanor.

Those potential felony or misdemeanor convictions include any assault of a law enforcement officer, any sexual offense, any crime of domestic violence, any stalking offense, any crime against children or any violation of a protection order.

“Today we are finally putting common-sense immigration policies first by introducing legislation to authorize the expedited removal of dangerous criminals and prevent activist-judges from keeping known terrorists, criminals and gang members on American soil and endangering our communities,” Moody told Fox News Digital.

Moody’s bill comes amid a court battle over Abrego Garcia — the Salvadorian migrant and alleged MS-13 member who was deported from Maryland to El Salvador in March.

Abrego Garcia was suspected of partaking in labor/human trafficking, according to a 2022 Homeland Security Investigations report obtained by Fox News. The report also stated that “official law enforcement investigations” revealed that Abrego Garcia was a member of the notorious gang MS-13, which Trump has designated as a terror organization.

A Homeland Security Investigations report also notes that in October 2019, the Prince Georges County Police Gang Unit identified Abrego Garcia as a member of the notorious Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang.

Abrego Garcia was also recently revealed to have a record of being a “violent” repeat wife beater, according to court records filed in a Prince George’s County, Maryland, district court by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez.

The Trump administration has continued to maintain it was right to deport Abrego Garcia to CECOT, despite many Democrats suggesting he was wrongly deported, even going as far as to say he was kidnapped by the administration.