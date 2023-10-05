Florida sues Biden administration over threats of withholding funding due to union laws

The Florida state government has launched a lawsuit against President Biden’s administration for allegedly withholding federal grants over state union laws.

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced the federal lawsuit on Wednesday, claiming the White House has violated the law by threatening to withhold federal grants over the state’s recently passed law aimed at weakening union power.

“Florida passed laws to protect workers from being strong-armed by unions,” Moody said of the lawsuit. “Biden, intent on driving our country into the ground, continues to try to force states to implement his bad policies.”

CALIFORNIA GOV. NEWSOM VETOES BILL TO EXTEND UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS TO STRIKING WORKERS

Senate Bill 256, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, prevents public sector unions from deducting dues from members’ paychecks, requiring members to voluntarily make the payments.

Another aspect of the bill requires unions seeking to act as bargaining agents to prove at least 60% of its members are paying dues.

Moody accuses the Biden administration of withholding over $800 million worth of funding for transportation over the laws.

DESANTIS ENDORSED BY GROUP OF 60 BIPARTISAN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS: ‘WILL BRING BACK LAW AND ORDER’

“Florida passed laws to protect workers from being strong-armed by unions,” Moody said. “We’re pushing back against this overreach to protect our state’s autonomy and Florida workers.”

Federal authorities previously raised the issue with Florida officials, prompting the state to offer temporary waivers for public transportation employees.

The Department of Labor did not accept the limited waivers as sufficient to federal regulations, jeopardizing the disbursement of hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Departments of Transportation and Labor and the Federal Transit Administration are named in the lawsuit – Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su are also named.

The lawsuit is seeking to block the federal agencies from withholding funds and making unconstitutional the federal statutes cited by the Labor Department.