Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announces Georgia governor bid, slams Trump in campaign video

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms launched a Georgia gubernatorial bid on Tuesday, slamming President Donald Trump in a campaign video.

“Donald Trump is a disaster for our economy and our country. From his failure to address rising prices to giving an un-elected billionaire the power to cut Medicare and Social Security. It’s one terrible thing after another,” she asserts in the video, later declaring, “Georgia families deserve far better than what Donald Trump and Republicans are giving us.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

TRUMP ALLY MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SAYS SHE WON’T RUN FOR SENATE WHILE BLASTING DEMS AND FELLOW REPUBLICANS

Bottoms said in the video that “expanding Medicaid” would be her “top priority” as the state’s governor, and that she would “work to eliminate state income taxes for teachers.”

She worked for President Joe Biden during a portion of his White House tenure. In 2022 she was announced as Senior Advisor to the President for Public Engagement, and then in 2023 Bottoms was selected to serve on the President’s Export Council.

POPULAR GOP GOV BRIAN KEMP ANNOUNCES WHETHER HE’LL RUN FOR SENATE IN BATTLEGROUND GEORGIA

Current Peach State Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who is now serving his second consecutive term, is not eligible to seek re-election in 2026.

BIDEN’S FORMER SENIOR ADVISER KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS REJOINING WHITE HOUSE IN NEW ROLE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to Bottoms, Republican state Attorney General Chris Carr and Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves, are both also running for the job.

Olu Brown — who previously “served as the Founding and Lead Pastor of Impact United Methodist Church,” according to olubrown.com — is also seeking the governorship.