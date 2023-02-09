Former FBI special agent Nicole Parker says bureau became ‘politically weaponized,’ trickled down from HQ

A former FBI special agent delivered an emotional testimony before the House Subcommittee on Weaponization Thursday, telling lawmakers that she had resigned from the bureau after it had become “politically weaponized.”

Nicole Parker, a former FBI special agent who served in the bureau from 2009 until 2022, reflected on her career, saying that she had felt she had been making an “impactful difference.”

“Every day, I woke up and embraced being an FBI Special Agent. Until things changed,” she said, adding that the FBI’s “trajectory transformed.”

“On paper, the bureau’s mission remained the same, but it’s priorities and governing principles shifted dramatically,” Parker said. “The FBI became politically weaponized, starting from the top in Washington and trickling down to the field offices.”

“Although FBI employees have their first amendment rights, they are not at the liberty to allow their personal political views or preferences to determine their course of action or inaction in any investigation,” Parker explained. “Lady Justice must remain blind — those that do not uphold these responsibilities cause a negative ripple effect through the agency in the field.”

She added: “It’s as if there became two FBIs.”

Parker said that the “two FBIs” were headquarters, based in Washington D.C., and the field offices, where “the standard rank” work to “serve the country, protect American citizens, and fight crime.”

“We have no interest in politics,” she testified.

Parker said that now, there has been a “loss of trust” of the FBI by many Americans, causing “low morale” among FBI employees.

“For many, becoming a Special Agent was their calling in life, but now, it is merely a dangerous, high-risk job with minimal contentment,” Parker said.

“For me, distancing myself from egregious mistakes, immoral behavior, politically charged actions taken by a small but destructive few FBI employees became exhausting,” she said, adding that she “no longer felt” that she was “the type of agent the FBI valued.”

Parker resigned from the bureau less than four months ago, “with an exemplary and spotless record.”

“I love the FBI I joined,” she said. “I have treasured memories working alongside remarkable people. I’m proud to have served with honor as a Special Agent.”

“While I sincerely pray for the FBI’s future success, the FBI’s troubles of late are bigger than anything I could change,” she added.

“I am not here today to show favor to any political party — I am here to stand for the truth based on my experience at the FBI,” she continued. “In all humility, I hope to make an impact in creating a stronger agency, which is what Americans deserve.”

The FBI has previously stated that it does not punish employees for expressing their views.

“The FBI does not target or take adverse action against employees for exercising their First Amendment rights or for their political views; to allege otherwise is false and misleading,” an FBI spokesperson told Fox News last year. “The FBI is required to follow established policies and procedures, to include a thorough investigation, when suspending or revoking a security clearance.”

Parker’s testimony comes during the first hearing of the House Subcommittee on Weaponization, chaired and created by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

The panel is expected to investigate not only how the Executive Branch has gathered information on citizens but also how it has worked with other bodies, including private-sector companies, to “facilitate action against American citizens.”

It will investigate the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story, the DOJ and FBI’s alleged targeting of parents at school board meetings, the origins of the Trump-Russia probe and more.

The resolution creating the subcommittee states that the panel will investigate how the Executive Branch agencies “collect, compile, analyze, use, or disseminate information about citizens of the United States, including any unconstitutional, illegal, or unethical activities committed against citizens of the United States.”

The resolution also notes that the subcommittee’s work will include “a full and complete investigation and study” and a final report to be submitted by Jan. 2, 2025.