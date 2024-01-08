Former George Santos staffer hired by Nancy Mace

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

EXCLUSIVE: A former aide to ousted Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is now being employed by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., Fox News Digital has learned.

Santos’ former communications director, Gabrielle Lipsky, started in a similar role for Mace this month, two sources told Fox News Digital. Her name and email were confirmed in a call to Mace’s Mount Pleasant district office on Monday afternoon.

Lipsky resigned from Santos’ office in mid-November, shortly after a damning report by the House Ethics Committee found that the former congressman misused campaign funds and accused him of violating criminal law, Semafor reported at the time.

The House voted to expel Santos on Dec. 1 shortly after the report was released.

Lipsky did not respond to multiple emails from Fox News Digital regarding the new role. A voicemail was left at Mace’s Washington, D.C., office Friday similarly seeking confirmation, but was not returned.

The staffer defended working for Santos last February in an interview with Business Insider, as revelations were breaking that the ex-congressman lied about his work history, education and family heritage, among other details. “At the end of the day, the congressman has a job to do, and he needs people to help him do that,” she said at the time.

Santos is facing 23 federal charges related to misuse of donor funds, identity theft and other accusations. The most recent charges were levied against him in October.

The report of Lipsky’s hiring comes after Mace’s office lost several senior staffers in recent months, including her chief of staff, deputy chief and communications director.T

Mace was accused of making lewd comments in the office by three sources who spoke anonymously with the Daily Mail in December.

A Daily Beast report from November claimed Mace had a “handbook” for staffers that allegedly said, among other things, that her office must send out at least one press release per day and put her on TV at least nine times per week.

Mace told Fox News Digital during a Nov. 3 interview that she had not read the report, and shrugged off its accusations.

“If someone wants to attack me for working hard and being demanding and wanting to ensure that our staff is organized and working hard for the almost 800,000 constituents that they represent, game on. Bring it. I don’t care. We’re going to continue to work hard for the Lowcountry, for South Carolina, and for the nation,” she said at the time.

The South Carolina Republican was one of eight House GOP lawmakers who voted to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker last year.