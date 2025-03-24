Former GOP Rep. Mia Love dead at 49 after battle with cancer, family says

Former U.S. Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, died on Sunday at the age of 49, according to her family.

Love, who was the daughter of Haitian immigrants and the first black Republican woman elected to Congress, “passed away peacefully” surrounded by family.

“With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today,” Love’s family said in a statement posted to X. “She was in her home surrounded by family.”

FORMER GOP REP. MIA LOVE’S BRAIN CANCER NO LONGER RESPONDING TO TREATMENT: DAUGHTER

“In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward,” the family continued. “We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come.”

Love had been undergoing treatment for brain cancer, but her daughter said earlier this month that the former congresswoman’s cancer was no longer responding to it.