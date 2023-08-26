Former Kanye West publicist Trevian Kutti grins in mugshot after being booked in Trump election case

Trevian Kutti, once the publicist for rapper Ye – formerly known as Kanye West – was photographed smiling from ear to ear in her mugshot after she was booked into a Georgia jail.

Kutti, a Chicago-based publicist who surrendered to the Fulton County jail around 10 a.m. Friday, is one of 19 individuals who authorities say were involved in illegal efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the Peach State.

Kutti – who was granted a $75,000 bond earlier this week, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution – is charged with violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses, Fulton County jail records show.

Released shortly after she was booked, Kutti is accused of visiting election worker Ruby Freeman in January 2021 at her Cobb County home, where she reportedly claimed to be a crisis manager and urged Freeman to confess to committing election fraud or potentially face arrest.

Freeman, reluctant to speak with Kutti, later met with the Chicago publicist at a local police station, where Kutti shared a similar message and was recorded telling Freeman, “I cannot say what specifically will take place.”

“I just know that it will disrupt your freedom… and the freedom of one or more of your family members,” Kutti continued in her message to Freeman from the station.

“Whether you choose not to deal with us, I am not your enemy,” Kutti added. She also described Freeman as “a loose end for a party that needs to tidy up,” in the footage.

Kutti was reportedly put in touch with Freeman through Harrison Floyd, a co-defendant in the case and the executive director of Black Voices for Trump.

The booking of Kutti comes one day after former President Donald Trump turned himself in after he was charged with 13 counts stemming from the state probe into his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The court had set Trump’s bail at $200,000. He was quickly processed and released.

Fox News Digital has learned his formal arraignment, where he is expected to plead not guilty, will take place sometime early next month.

Trump was required to take a mugshot. Others charged out of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ probe, including former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, had their photos taken during processing as well.

Kutti was the sixth defendant to turn herself in to authorities on Friday, following the surrenders of Robert Cheeley, Jeffrey Clark, Misty Hampton, Michael Roman and Shawn Still, all of whom surrendered at different points after midnight.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.