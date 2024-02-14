Former Navy SEAL launches massive six-figure ad buy promoting Trump endorsement in key Senate race

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

FIRST ON FOX: Former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy’s campaign is dropping six-figures to promote his coveted Senate endorsement from former President Donald Trump with a new ad buy across the Big Sky State.

Trump announced last week he was endorsing Sheehy in the crucial Montana Senate race to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont. The announcement came just hours after Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., also announced his candidacy for the primary race.

Trump’s backing was a key move in the Republican primary race, and Sheehy is taking the opportunity to share support from the leading 2024 presidential candidate with the rest of Montana in an ad buy.

The new ad, shared first with Fox News Digital, begins with a picture of Sheehy and Trump together, while a narrator reads from the former president’s endorsement on Truth Social.

“President Trump is endorsing former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy for the United States Senate. Trump says Sheehy is a political outsider, who is strong on the border, strong on our military and vets, and strong on the second amendment,” the narrator says. “Trump calls Sheehy an American hero, and a highly successful businessman who will beat Jon Tester.”

“Tim Sheehy is the Trump-endorsed conservative who will put America first,” the ad narrator said.

The six-figure television and digital advertisement buy will begin running Wednesday across Montana, Fox News Digital learned.

Trump made the endorsement Friday in a post on Truth Social.

“I LOVE MONTANA!” Trump wrote in the endorsement announcement. “Tim Sheehy is an American Hero and highly successful Businessman from the Great State of Montana. He is strongly supported by our incredible Chairman of the NRSC, Steve Daines, and many other patriotic Senators and Republicans who have endorsed our Campaign to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also mentioned Sheehy’s primary opponent, Rosendale, who was defeated by Tester in the 2018 Montana Senate race.

“I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past – and will Endorse him again in the future should he decide to change course and run for his Congressional Seat. But in this instance, Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate,” Trump said.

Sheehy and Rosendale will battle for the Republican nomination at the Montana primary election on June 4, 2024.