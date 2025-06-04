Former Navy SEAL whose nonprofit helps catch child sex traffickers sets sights on US Senate seat

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jared Hudson, a former Navy SEAL who indicated that his anti-human trafficking organization works to train law enforcement and set up operations that lead to the arrest of those seeking to “buy or sell kids for sex,” is running for U.S. Senate.

“That is our primary goal,” Hudson, who founded Covenant Rescue Group with his wife, told Fox News Digital during an interview on Monday, noting that he maintains his law enforcement credentials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office and that the nonprofit is also involved in training authorities about targeting people who traffick adults for sex.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., announced a gubernatorial bid, leaving the Yellowhammer State’s upcoming 2026 Senate contest wide open.

In a post on X, Hudson declared that he is “running for U.S. Senate in Alabama to help secure the border, crush the woke agenda, and defend our Christian values.”

FORMER NAVY SEAL MOUNTS SENATE BID TO ‘CRUSH THE WOKE AGENDA’ AS TUBERVILLE SEEKS GOVERNORSHIP

Republicans are currently divided over the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that cleared the House chamber last month. When asked whether he would vote for the measure if he were in the U.S. Senate now, Hudson indicated that, based on what he knows about it, he would support passage in order to avoid tax rate increases due to the expiration of the “Trump tax cuts.”

Fox News Digital also asked Hudson about his positions on U.S. aid to Ukraine and Israel, and whether he believes America should remain in NATO.

“I’m not for any new unnecessary wars,” he said, after noting that he has gone to war for the U.S., lost friends and shot people on America’s behalf. “I am for whatever is gonna increase national security,” he said, noting that “if that means positively supportin’ some of our allies, absolutely.”

TRUMP ALLY TUBERVILLE ANNOUNCES RUN FOR ALABAMA GOVERNOR

He said that U.S. involvement with NATO is not a problem but indicated that the issue concerning NATO is the matter of whether America is being treated fairly. He indicated other nations in the alliance should do their part and America should not shoulder the “full burden.”

“I think we should remove as much government out of people’s lives as possible,” he said when asked if there are any federal entities he believes should be abolished, describing “decreasing the size of government” as “vitally important.”

House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., has spoken highly of Hudson.

HOUSE REP. ELI CRANE SAYS THERAPY DOGS SHOULD BE MANDATORY AT HEARINGS AFTER JOKE ABOUT DEMS’ MENTAL STABILITY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Really glad to see men like Jared jumping into one of the toughest fights on earth. I served with Jared at Team 3. He is a very good man, who loves the Lord and his family,” Crane noted in a post on X.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, a Republican, has also thrown his hat into the ring in the U.S. Senate race.

The state’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate contests will take place in 2026.