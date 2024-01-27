Former New York Gov Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed 13 staffers, Justice Department says

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo subjected at least 13 female state employees to a “sexually hostile work environment,” according to a settlement agreement reached between the Justice Department and New York State Executive Chamber.

The agreement resolves claims of sexual harassment and retaliation against Cuomo, a Democrat, according to a DOJ release on Friday.

The nine-page agreement said Cuomo subjected the female employees to unwelcome, non-consensual sexual contact, “ogling” and gender-based nicknames. His senior staff was aware of the then-governor’s behavior and retaliated against four women,” the settlement states.

“The Executive Chamber’s response was designed only to protect Cuomo from further accusations, rather than to protect employees from sexual harassment,” the settlement states.

In a statement, Cuomo’s attorney, Rita Glavin, said he didn’t harass anyone and that the DOJ investigation was based on a “deeply flawed, inaccurate, biased, and misleading report” by New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

“This is nothing more than a political settlement with no investigation,” Glavin said.

Cuomo is suing James for documents related to her 2021 investigation into alleged sexual harassment that led to his resignation in August 2021 following her bombshell report of his alleged misdeeds.

In a separate statement, Cuomo spokesperson Rich Azzopardi said the DOJ’s investigation “isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.”

Mariann Wang, an attorney for two women who alleged Cuomo harassed them, said: “We are pleased the US Attorney’s office and the Executive Chamber have taken serious steps to ensure nothing like the abuse Cuomo engaged in will happen again.”

“We hope these measures have real impact and prevent the kind of repeated abuse of power that resulted in so much harm to so many women,” she added.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, criticized Cuomo and his denial of the sexual harassment allegations.

“While Cuomo and his deranged sycophant enforcers are desperately trying to resurrect and rewrite their heinous legacy of lies, innocent lives lost, and rampant abuse, even the DOJ confirms that Andrew Cuomo is a corrupt criminal who illegally harassed women and retaliated against them while Governor.”

Under the terms of the settlement, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office will create a new process for complaints against senior officials and will have to create an “anti-retaliation monitoring policy.”