Former Obama adviser David Axelrod says poll showing Biden at record low approval is ‘very, very dark’

Former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod commented on a recent Wall Street Journal poll that puts President Biden’s approval figures at a record low, saying it is “very, very dark” for his re-election campaign.

Axelrod made the comments Saturday during the “Hacks on Tap” podcast alongside political consultant Mike Murphy and former Obama White House press secretary Robert Gibbs.

The Wall Street Journal poll Axelrod was discussing has former President Donald Trump leading Biden 47% to 43% in a hypothetical with two people on the ballot. Trump leads 37% to 31% in a hypothetical ballot with five independent candidates also listed.

Biden’s job approval only hit 37%, a new record low for the WSJ poll, and 61% of those who responded see the president’s overall image in a negative light.

“Job approval down, ratings generally down, most of the comparatives with Trump not good,” Axelrod said on the podcast. “What I worry about, you guys, from a Biden standpoint, is these are the kinds of things you get when people are starting to rationalize their votes.”

“And they just put out another photo op with the ‘Bidenomics’ sign next to him…it’s just unbelievable to me,” he added.

On most issues such as the economy, border security and inflation, respondents to the poll sided with Trump. Only on the issue of abortion did Biden beat Trump.

The Wall Street Journal poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

