Former President Jimmy Carter to spend ‘remaining time’ at home receiving hospice care

Former President Jimmy Carter will spend his “remaining time” at home receiving hospice care instead of receiving additional “medical intervention,” a statement from the Carter Center reads.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the statement reads.