Former Trump attorney says it’s ‘absolutely’ possible former president is convicted

Former Trump attorney Joe Tacopina on Sunday said that while there may be a “political bent” to some of the criminal indictments that former president is facing, it is “absolutely” possible that he could be convicted.

Tacopina, who withdrew from Trump’s legal team last week, was asked about the likelihood of a jury convicting the former president during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Politics Nation.”

“Is it possible? Absolutely,” Tacopina responded. “You have a jury of twelve who’s going to ultimately decide this.”

“Do I think there’s a political bent to some of this, the way it’s gone about?” he questioned. “Yes, I do. Do I think these cases are invalid cases? Look, a grand jury voted to indict. You can’t say there’s no way he’ll get convicted or no way he’ll be sentenced. You just can’t say that.”

Trump was indicted four times last year, including for alleged election interference in Georgia and in New York City for allegedly falsifying business records.

He was also indicted on multiple felony counts for the alleged improper retention of classified records from his time in the White House at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., and four federal charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

Last week, Trump appeared in Manhattan civil court for a defamation suit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who alleges that Trump raped her at a department store. Trump denied the claim repeatedly, leading Carroll to sue him for defamation, arguing that his denial had harmed her reputation.

Despite the numerous legal issues Trump is facing, he continues to lead in the polls for the Republican nomination for president.