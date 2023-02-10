Former Vice President Mike Pence subpoenaed by special counsel overseeing Trump investigations

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump, sources confirmed to Fox News.

The subpoena came after months of negotiations between Pence’s legal team and federal prosecutors, though the Justice Department declined to comment on that matter.

The probe is being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith who is looking into both documents and testimony related to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and into Trump’s possible mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

TRUMP INQUIRY: COURT LIFTS JUDGE’S HOLD BLOCKING DOJ FROM USING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT MAR-A-LAGO

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Smith as special counsel in November to investigate the entirety of the criminal investigation into the retention of presidential records, including classified records, held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

A spokesperson for Pence did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

It was not immediately clear what prosecutors will seek from Pence or whether he will invoke claims of executive privilege.

Trump said last year that he “won’t partake” in the investigation against him, calling it “the worst politicization of justice in our country.”

“I have been going through this for six years — for six years I have been going through this, and I am not going to go through it anymore,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview Friday shortly after the announcement. “And I hope the Republicans have the courage to fight this.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I have been proven innocent for six years on everything — from fake impeachments to [former special counsel Robert] Mueller who found no collusion, and now I have to do it more?” Trump said. “It is not acceptable. It is so unfair. It is so political.”