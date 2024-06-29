Fox News Digital focus group reacts to Trump on accepting election results

Republicans and independents who participated in Fox News Digital’s debate dial focus group appeared to approve of the way former President Trump responded to a question about whether he would accept the results of the 2024 general election.

“If it’s a fair and legal and good election, absolutely,” Trump said during Thursday night’s debate against President Biden.

Trump added that he “wasn’t going to run until I saw the horrible job [Biden] did. He’s destroying our country. I would be very happy to be someplace else in a nice location, someplace. And again, no indictments, no political opponent stuff because it’s the only way he thinks he can win.”

Biden responded: “You’re a whiner.”

“When you lost the first time, you continued to appeal and appeal to courts all across the country,” Biden said. “Not one single court in America said any of your claims had any merit, state or local.”

Biden accused Trump of being unable to “stand the loss” and added that “something snapped in you when you lost the last time,” referring to the aftermath of the 2020 election.

According to the dial results, Republicans and independents approved of Trump’s comments, while Democratic viewers disapproved. The results appeared to flip when it came Biden’s turn to respond, as Democrat approvals shot up and independent and Republican viewership approval dipped.