FOX Political News 

Fox News Digital’s Presidential 100 Days Quiz

Kevin

Recommended

  • Trump, Zelenskyy reunite in Rome after White House clash

  • Art Del Cueto says Wisconsin judge allegedly interfering with ICE ‘makes all the sense in the world’

  • Alan Dershowitz fires off on ‘double standard’ in American higher ed

  • DNC’s David Hogg taking on Democrats is ‘the biggest gift to Republicans ever,’ says strategist

  • Trace Gallagher: This has nothing to do with standing up and everything to do with running out

  • California is saying it’s too expensive to live on campus and to live in a parking lot instead?: Gutfeld

  • Doug Schoen concerned Democrats did not read the election mandate ‘correctly’ amid party ‘craziness’

  • The angrier Democrats get, the more unhinged they act: Joe Concha

  • Steve Hilton shares how he will ‘Make California Golden Again’

  • Rep. Lawler blasts coordinated town hall protests for ‘astroturfing and gaslighting’

  • This will keep migrants from coming illegally, editor reveals

  • Tammy Bruce shares ‘good outlook’ on foreign policy, says Trump team will ‘make the difference’

  • Wisconsin judge’s arrest for alleged ICE interference is ‘fueling both parties,’ says Stef Kight

  • ‘Friday Follies’: Scratch-and-sniff armpits?!

  • Buck Sexton: Everyone who thinks the law doesn’t count needs to be put on notice

  • Hyundai president thinking about ‘most important market’ for investments despite tariff ‘challenge’ for auto industry

  • 200,000 people expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis

  • Fighting continues in Ukraine as the US presses for a peace deal

  • Coming up on Monday, April 28 edition of ‘Special Report’

  • President Trump says trade deals are going ‘very well’

Politics

Fox News

Published
April 26, 2025 9:03am EDT

Then share your results with friends. 

Thanks for playing!

   