Fox News follows Senate candidate Adam Laxalt 1,100 miles across Nevada as he targets rural voters

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – Every vote matters.

That’s the message U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt spread on his bus tour of rural Nevada in the last few days before election day.

Fox News reporter Ashley Soriano embedded with the campaign this week, following along their 1,100-mile journey, stopping in at least 14 cities and towns and hitting every county in the state.

One of the stops was Austin, Nevada, with a population of about 100 people.

“Ninety percent of rural Nevada is what it takes to win,” said Sigal Chattah, one of Laxalt’s surrogates on the bus tour. She is also running for state attorney general.

Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, contains a large portion of Nevada voters, historically trending blue. This bus tour is important for Laxalt’s campaign to get as many rural votes as possible, in hopes to flip control of the Senate.

Laxalt is running against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat.

The last time she ran was in 2016, receiving 47% of the state’s vote compared to her opponent’s at the time of 44.6%. About 386,000 votes came from Clark County out of the entire state’s nearly 522,000 votes.

Since an overwhelming majority of votes comes from Clark County, many candidates focus on this area when planning campaign events and rallies.

That’s why some voters on the tour say they often feel overlooked in elections.

“Our vote is just as important as anybody else’s vote,” said Randall Clark, who lives in Eureka, Nev., which has a population of about 400 people.

Another stop was Yerington, Nev., with a population of about 3,000.

“It means a great deal that our little community, although small, will not be forgotten and that he wants to be here,” Mayor John Garry said. “And I’m sure he wants to represent us in a manner that we’ll all be proud of.”

Laxalt and Cortez Masto are tied in a Times/Siena poll and nearly tied in a USA TODAY-Suffolk University poll.

Laxalt has told voters to ignore those polls and instead get out and vote.

“Obviously, this is a small county, but every vote matters,” Laxalt said, speaking to a crowd of about 50 people in Lovelock, Nev. The population there is under 2,000.

“If rural Nevada shows up, and you vote in high numbers, we are going to win this race, and we’re going to flip this Senate seat. Can I count on you for that?” he continued.

Notable political figures such as Matt Whitaker, former acting U.S. attorney general under President Donald Trump, and Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence under Trump, joined the tour.

Laxalt’s final stop is Las Vegas on Saturday, with the support of some current U.S. Senators, Utah’s attorney general and the National Border Patrol Council.

Cortez Masto campaigned with other Democratic candidates Friday, including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Rep. Dina Titus (NV-01), both running for re-election. Singer Camila Cabello and actress Kerry Washington joined the rally as well.

“Every single one of us matters. There are candidates who believe that inclusivity matters … that we all belong in this country and we all belong to have a voice,” Washington said to the crowd, encouraging them to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot. “The reality is what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas when it comes to politics. The whole country is watching.

Cortez Masto, Sisolak and others will hold another joint rally Saturday.