Fox News Politics: 100 Days of Court-ing Conflict

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

Here’s what’s happening…

-Revenge porn bill backed by Melania Trump heads to president’s desk after overwhelming House vote

-Trump nabs 30K illegal immigrants, 1,100 gang members in 100 days: ‘Crime will go down,’ ex-FBI agent says

–Promises made, promises kept: How Trump’s first 100 days stack up against Inauguration Day pledges

Trump’s First 100 Days Marked by Conflict with Courts

President Donald Trump has spent the first 100 days of his second White House term signing a flurry of executive orders aimed at delivering on his policy priorities: slashing government spending, cracking down on illegal immigration and eliminating many diversity and equity initiatives enacted under the Biden administration.

The more than 150 executive orders Trump has signed far outpace those of his predecessors. But they have also triggered a torrent of lawsuits seeking to block or pause his actions, teeing up a high-stakes showdown over how far Trump can push his Article II powers before the courts can or should intervene.

It’s a looming constitutional clash spinning like a top through the federal courts ; a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it set of hearings and appeals and emergency orders that deal with weighty issues of due process and First Amendment protections guaranteed by the Constitution… Read more

Trump’s 100th Day

‘EXTRAORDINARY WORK’: White House takes 100-day victory lap on reforming key agency amid fierce pushback

FIRST HUNDRED: Trump steams ahead on these campaign promises as he reaches 100 days in office

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: Trump 100 Days Photo Gallery

TRUMP IN OVERDRIVE: Trump marks 100-days in office embroiled in trade battles, deadly wars and hard-pressed deals

‘FRIGHTENS ME’: Michelle Obama says fear for immigrants under Trump admin haunts her at night: ‘keeps me up’

TRUMP’S BREAKNECK EXECUTIVE PACE: Trump’s executive order blitz: What he’s signed and what’s changed

‘NUMBER ONE CHOICE’: Trump jokes he’d like to be pope, ‘Number 1 choice’ — then names a real contender

‘WOKE AND DIVISIVE’: Hegseth undoes Trump-era women’s program at DOD

World Stage

‘UNSUSTAINABLE’: Tariffs could cost China 5-10 million jobs, ‘onus’ on Beijing, Bessent says

‘SCRAMBLE ISRAELI POLITICS’: Officials in Biden admin worked to undermine Netanyahu after ceasefire talks collapsed, former aide says

CHINA POST FILLED: David Perdue confirmed as Trump’s top China diplomat after key Senate vote

Capitol Hill

2026 WATCH: Vulnerable House Dem rakes in thousands of dollars from Pelosi despite past criticism

TOSS-UP TROUBLE: Minnesota House Democrat jumps into open Senate race, GOP aims to flip her seat

‘CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER’: House Democrat announces articles of impeachment against Trump:

‘VERY PESSIMISTIC’: Walz ‘very pessimistic’ on Democrats retaking the Senate

SEEING RED: Stefanik undercuts Mike Johnson in stunning public House GOP spat

PAPERS, PLEASE: Why Congress passed this requirement in 2005

SPENDING BLOCK: Dems slam Trump admins over alleged $436B spending block

Across America

ON THE BOOKS: Some fentanyl dealers would be charged with felony murder under new bicameral bill

CATCH AND RELEASE: Suspect in Noem purse snatching accused of similar crime in NY weeks before

MASK OFF: Gov. Hochul, New York lawmakers agree on criminal charge for wearing mask while committing crime

DRAMATIC ESCAPE: Man drops gun, flees charging polar bear by hopping on snowmobile, video shows

‘PART OF THE PROCESS’: Eric Adams unfazed by ruling against his plan to combat migrant crime

VANISHED: New York political candidate vanishes, clothes found on beach

SEE IT: Maryland governor says he won’t travel to El Salvador for Abrego Garcia

‘OUR OWN GREENLAND’: Red state official touts readiness to unleash energy across US

‘OUT OF TOUCH’: Potential 2028 hopeful accused of ‘inciting violence’ after call for ‘mass protests’ against Trump