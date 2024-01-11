Fox News Politics: 2024 GOP field shrinks

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s Happening?

– President Trump participates in Fox News town hall at 9 p.m. ET

– Clinton, Newsom seen in Mexico amid Epstein doc drops

Christie drops out of presidential race

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie suspended his presidential campaign, saying “it’s clear to me tonight that there isn’t a path for me to win the nomination.”

An unexpected guest…

Hunter Biden unexpectedly appeared with his attorneys at the House Oversight Committee’s meeting Wednesday morning to consider the resolution that would set up a full House vote on whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for defying a congressional subpoena as part of the House impeachment inquiry against President Biden.

Biden and his attorneys Abbe Lowell and Kevin Morris came to Capitol Hill to sit in the audience as lawmakers on the panel considered whether to pass the resolution out of committee. Biden and his attorneys ultimately left before the vote on the resolution.

In the chaos that unfolded as Biden walked out, reporters peppered him with questions while an unidentified man shouted asked him, “Are you on crack today?”

The White House

‘UNACCEPTABLE’: White House under fire for housing migrants on national park lands …Read more

‘COMPLETE DERELICTION’: Former military pilots in Congress call for Austin’s resignation …Read more

Capitol Hill

HOUSE BROKEN: GOP rebels plunge House into chaos amid government spending standoff …Read more

‘WORKING FOR JOE BIDEN’: Angry House Republicans at odds over hardliners’ threat to fire Speaker Johnson …Read more

‘NO BALLS’: Nancy Mace shreds Hunter Biden during surprise Capitol Hill appearance …Read more

‘POLITICAL SHAM’: Homeland Dems take aim at GOP ahead of Mayorkas impeachment hearing …Read more

‘DEEPLY DISTURBED’: Bipartisan lawmakers urge Bernie Sanders hold committee hearing on antisemitism on campus …Read more

MOTION TO VACATE: Chip Roy makes pointed threat at Mike Johnson’s leadership …Read more

ASSAULT AND MISCHIEF: Lauren Boebert’s ex arrested after altercation with congresswoman …Read more

‘MADNESS NEEDS TO END’: Stefanik slams NYC for shifting students to remote learning to house migrants at high school …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

TOO ‘FAR LEFT’: Former NM Democrat sheriff switches parties, launches bid for Senate …Read more

ZOOM ZOOM: Former NASCAR driver, GOP candidate gets endorsement from House speaker …Read more

TRUMP TO IOWA: Trump to participate in Fox News town hall …Read more

TRUMP STAYS: Another state court rejects effort to bar GOP front-runner from 2024 ballot …Read more

‘TOTALLY COMPROMISED’: Trump blasts Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis after romantic partner allegations …Read more

Across America

BRAGGING RIGHTS: Indiana Gov. Holcomb touts strong manufacturing, health initiatives in final state address …Read more

PALLING AROUND: Clinton, Newsom seen palling around in Mexico amid Epstein doc release …Read more