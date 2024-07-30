Fox News Politics: A Life and Death Election

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Under the Axe

A 9/11 terrorist’s plea to a Virginia judge that he be sent home to France from a federal Supermax prison to avoid the prospect of Donald Trump ordering his execution led to outrage from lawmakers on Monday.

A letter from Zacarias Moussaoui to federal Judge Leonie Brinkema in Alexandria lays out the so-called “20th hijacker’s” concerns that a future Trump administration will lead to his swift demise …Read more

White House

‘COURT’S FUTURE’: Wall Street Journal calls Biden’s plan to ‘reform’ the Supreme Court a threat to the country …Read more

HIGH TURNOVER: Harris’ poor treatment of staff is under scrutiny as report finds 91.5% turnover rate within VP office …Read more

MIXED MESSAGE: White House website justifies SCOTUS lifetime service as Biden seeks term limits …Read more

SHORTWINDED: Biden gives 4-word answer on when he’ll campaign for Harris …Read more

Capitol Hill

IN THE HOT SEAT: New acting Secret Service director, FBI official to face Senate questions on Trump assassination attempt …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

DECISION TIME: Harris to name VP by next week, kick off battleground state tour together: report …Read more

‘POLITICAL GUT PUNCH’: Vance breaks with Trump, admits running against Harris presents challenge …Read more

‘HAD OUR BACKS’: As Harris veepstakes heats up, unions voice support for 1 candidate …Read more

DOUBLE DIPPING: Trump endorses 2 GOP rivals in Arizona congressional primary …Read more

SINGLED OUT: Obama strategist shouts out one candidate for Harris running mate …Read more

CHANGING HER TUNE: Harris now backing away from several far-left stances she once promoted …Read more

Across America

WRONG FRAMING: Washington Post admits lack of ‘adequate context’ for front page Israel-Hezbollah story …Read more

WELL PLANNED: Trump shooter ‘carefully planned’ assassination attempt, FBI says …Read more

PARENT ACCOUNTABILITY: Could Trump shooter’s mother, father face charges? …Read more

‘ALL IRAN’: Massacre by Iran’s terror proxy Hezbollah could lead to full-blown war in Mideast …Read more

