Fox News Politics: A very special prosecutor indeed

– Trump pushes for dismissal of classified docs case

– Biden allegedly considered taking board seat on CCP linked company

– Schumer goes to Ukraine amid funding battle

A very special prosecutor indeed

Nathan Wade appears to have made far more visits to the neighborhood of Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis than previously admitted in court.

A Friday filing from the attorney of former President Trump claims to show at least 35 visits by Wade to Willis’ neighborhood before he was hired as a key special prosecutor on the Trump case.

Wade testified last week that he did not visit Willis’ condo more than 10 times before being hired in November 2021. Willis and Wade maintain that their relationship began in early 2022. But his phone appeared to be near Willis’ address at late hours on some nights before he was hired, according to cell phone data.

White House

FROM BEHIND BARS: Joe Biden allegedly considered joining board of CCP-linked company, witness testifies from prison…Read more

‘STAGED Q&A SESSIONS’: Biden’s reliance on notecards to answer questions at fundraisers worries some donors …Read more

FEEBLE FAILURE: Biden admits ‘broken’ immigration system in meeting with governors as migrants mass-released in California…Read more

RELIEF AT THE PUMP: Biden admin scraps eco friendly fuel rules as gas prices remain high …Read more

‘PLAYBOOK OF CRUELTY’: Democrats go after Biden for considering asylum restrictions amidst the border crisis …Read more

‘ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY’: Biden brags Supreme Court ‘didn’t stop’ him from canceling student loans …Read more

MEAN JOE: Biden’s GOP-Strom Thurmond comparisons anger conservative social media users …Read more

Capitol Hill

SCHUMER PLEDGES SUPPORT: Schumer visits Ukraine, says he will ‘make clear’ to House Speaker Johnson ‘what is at stake’ …Read more

LOSING FAITH: Republicans losing faith in Johnson to score conservative wins in government shutdown fight …Read more

OFF TO JAIL: House investigators heading to prison to interview ex-Hunter Biden biz associate amid impeachment inquiry …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

GIRL POWER: Haley says US will have ‘female president’ — either herself or Kamala Harris …Read more

‘IT’S CRAZY’: Trump says it’s ‘crazy’ how Christians, people of faith can vote for Democrats …Read more

‘PRESIDENTIAL IMMUNITY’: Trump’s lawyers push for dismissal of classified documents case …Read more

ON DECK: Kristi Noem offers 5 requirements to serve as Trump’s VP …Read more

Across America

GOOGLE BIAS: Google executive’s posts about ‘White privilege,’ ‘systemic racism’ resurface after team’s botched AI launch …Read more

WOKE LESSONS: New York school gives children ‘Black Lives Matter’ coloring book that promotes trans affirmation …Read more

BAD OPTICS?: Migrants mass-released in San Diego as Newsom heads to White House …Read more

‘FRENEMIES’: Calif judge torches Biden admin for ‘colluding’ with left-wing immigration group on asylum rule …Read more

CRACKING DOWN: Florida legislature passes bill to ban left lane driving …Read more

‘CAN’T BELIEVE IT’: San Francisco hardware store requires customers to shop with an employee escort to stop ‘rampant shoplifting’ …Read more

