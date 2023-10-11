Fox News Politics: All eyes on Israel

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

All eyes on Israel

UNWAVERING: Biden shuns calls to de-escalate after Hamas terror attacks, vows support to Israel…Read more

‘IMMEDIATE PRIORITY’: GOP Rep demands Biden take action to rescue ‘many’ Americans stuck in Israel …Read more

‘ABHORRENT AND HEINOUS’: Top Republican slams Harvard after student orgs blame Israel over Gaza attacks…Read more

BAN IRAN: DeSantis declares support for Israel during war, announces new proposals to block Iranian businesses in Florida …Read more

‘ALL WEAPONS’ NECESSARY: Republican lawmaker ramps up pressure on Biden admin amid bloody war in Israel …Read more

‘SQUAD’ GOALS: Rep. Ilhan Omar suggests ‘solution’ for Israel is not through military, but negotiating with Hamas …Read more

‘IT SICKENS ME’: Dem lawmaker blasts ‘Squad’ over calls to end Israel funding …Read more

NUMBERS SPEAK: Democrats support Palestinians over Israel, GOP overwhelmingly stands with US ally: 2023 poll …Read more

DELETED TWEET: Blinken removes tweet calling for cease-fire in Israel after backlash…Read more

White House watch

SPECIAL COUNSEL: Biden interviewed by special counsel in classified documents case …Read more

‘FLAGRANTLY UNLAWFUL’: GOP attorneys general push for fix to ‘catch-and-release loophole’ at border …Read more

SECURITY CONCERNS: Border Patrol sees thousands of ‘special interest’ illegal immigrants …Read more

TRIP CANCELED: Blinken suspends plans Middle East trip including Saudi Arabia visit amid Hamas-Israel war …Read more

IN FOCUS: Biden’s depletion of emergency oil supply may come back to haunt amid Israel-Hamas war …Read more

Seeking a speaker

HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE: Here’s where we stand with the House speaker race …Read more

JORDAN V SCALISE: Jordan leads Scalise in public endorsements ahead of House speaker vote…Read more

MAD HOUSE: Republican weigh rules change for secret speaker ballot …Read more

EXPERTS WEIGH IN: Experts give their take on whether empty speaker’s chair affected Hamas’ attack on Israel…Read more

‘BIGOTRY AND CALLOUSNESS’: AOC, other liberals slam Democratic Socialists over pro-Palestine rally in NYC …Read more

Campaign trail

FOREIGN POLICY POSITIONING: Middle East Conflict spills into the Road for The White House …Read more

CALLING IT QUITS: A second Republican presidential candidate drops out of the 2024 nomination race …Read more

GAME CHANGER: GOP candidate reveals millions raised in race that ‘will determine control of the Senate’ …Read more

CHANGE OF PLANS: Trump will not visit Capitol Hill as previously planned amid speaker fight, source says …Read more

