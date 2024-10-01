Fox News Politics: B-Team Battle

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Trump and Vance have done significantly more interviews than Harris-Walz

-Trump narrowly leading Harris in two swing states

-Walz views on single payer health care might come back to bite Harris

Left, Right Take Center Stage

Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off in a vice presidential debate Tuesday evening, with Fox News airing special programming across its key platforms, including the Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital.

Vance and Walz will travel to New York City for their first and only scheduled debate of the election cycle. The debate will be held at 9 p.m. EST. The debate will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.

The Fox News Channel, FOX Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio and Fox Nation will air special programming of the debate. …Read more

White House

‘NOT WITHDRAWING’: Pentagon finalizes plan to shrink US footprint in Iraq …Read more

Capitol Hill

SUBPOENA: Comer looking to force DHS to share agency’s Walz-China …Read more

SCHOOL’S OUT: Congress in recess until after election, leaves these key battles on horizon …Read more

BIDEN-HARRIS BLUNDERS: Senate GOP teams up to take on Harris policy pitfalls in pre-election video series …Read more

Tales from the Trail

WHO’S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance have done significantly more interviews than Harris-Walz …Read more

NOT SO BLUE ANYMORE: Pa. county voters show how deep the ‘purple’ vote runs in Biden’s old backyard …Read more

EARLY VOTING BREAKDOWN: Early voting begins in Nebraska and Washington, DC …Read more

CLOSING THE GAP: Trump narrows Harris’ lead in battlegrounds of Michigan, Wisconsin: poll …Read more

‘RECORD IS HIS ENDORSEMENT’: Vulnerable Dem senator still withholding endorsement from Vice President Harris just weeks before crucial election …Read more

FLASHBACK: Walz’s past views on government-run health care could come back to haunt Harris campaign …Read more

‘NOT FEELING MY BEST’: Dem rep warns donors Harris campaign ‘underwater’ in Michigan …Read more

EYE OF THE STORM: Harris-Trump showdown: Hurricane Helene in eye of the campaign storm …Read more

Across America

TOSSED OUT: Blue-state governor bucks several of his party’s progressive initiatives…Read more

‘IMPREGNATED HIS KID’S NANNY’: Liberal pundit, VP Harris’ husband slammed for bizarre exchange on reshaping ‘masculinity’ …Read more

TERRORIST TAKEDOWN: Hamas leader killed in Lebanon was UNRWA employee …Read more

‘LOST SIGHT’: Nantucket residents tell Supreme Court feds ‘lost sight’ of mission to protect endangered whales amid green new deal push …Read more

MOTION TO DISMISS: Embattled mayor refuses to back down as legal team acts to get bribery charge dropped …Read more

IMPROPER PEEK: Veterans Affairs staffers reportedly viewed medical records of JD Vance and Tim Walz, prompting probe …Read more

GRIM FAREWELL: Single Utah mother, 33, raising money for her own funeral after cancer diagnosis gives her 3 months to live …Read more

