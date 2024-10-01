Fox News Politics: B-Team Battle
Left, Right Take Center Stage
Republican Ohio Sen. JD Vance and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will face off in a vice presidential debate Tuesday evening, with Fox News airing special programming across its key platforms, including the Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital.
Vance and Walz will travel to New York City for their first and only scheduled debate of the election cycle. The debate will be held at 9 p.m. EST. The debate will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan.
The Fox News Channel, FOX Business Network, Fox News Digital, Fox News Audio and Fox Nation will air special programming of the debate. …Read more
White House
‘NOT WITHDRAWING’: Pentagon finalizes plan to shrink US footprint in Iraq …Read more
Capitol Hill
SUBPOENA: Comer looking to force DHS to share agency’s Walz-China …Read more
SCHOOL’S OUT: Congress in recess until after election, leaves these key battles on horizon …Read more
BIDEN-HARRIS BLUNDERS: Senate GOP teams up to take on Harris policy pitfalls in pre-election video series …Read more
Tales from the Trail
WHO’S MORE ACCESSIBLE?: Trump-Vance have done significantly more interviews than Harris-Walz …Read more
NOT SO BLUE ANYMORE: Pa. county voters show how deep the ‘purple’ vote runs in Biden’s old backyard …Read more
EARLY VOTING BREAKDOWN: Early voting begins in Nebraska and Washington, DC …Read more
CLOSING THE GAP: Trump narrows Harris’ lead in battlegrounds of Michigan, Wisconsin: poll …Read more
‘RECORD IS HIS ENDORSEMENT’: Vulnerable Dem senator still withholding endorsement from Vice President Harris just weeks before crucial election …Read more
FLASHBACK: Walz’s past views on government-run health care could come back to haunt Harris campaign …Read more
‘NOT FEELING MY BEST’: Dem rep warns donors Harris campaign ‘underwater’ in Michigan …Read more
EYE OF THE STORM: Harris-Trump showdown: Hurricane Helene in eye of the campaign storm …Read more
Across America
TOSSED OUT: Blue-state governor bucks several of his party’s progressive initiatives…Read more
‘IMPREGNATED HIS KID’S NANNY’: Liberal pundit, VP Harris’ husband slammed for bizarre exchange on reshaping ‘masculinity’ …Read more
TERRORIST TAKEDOWN: Hamas leader killed in Lebanon was UNRWA employee …Read more
‘LOST SIGHT’: Nantucket residents tell Supreme Court feds ‘lost sight’ of mission to protect endangered whales amid green new deal push …Read more
MOTION TO DISMISS: Embattled mayor refuses to back down as legal team acts to get bribery charge dropped …Read more
IMPROPER PEEK: Veterans Affairs staffers reportedly viewed medical records of JD Vance and Tim Walz, prompting probe …Read more
GRIM FAREWELL: Single Utah mother, 33, raising money for her own funeral after cancer diagnosis gives her 3 months to live …Read more
