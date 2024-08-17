Fox News Politics: Beijing Walz?

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Early voting starts in just 21 days

– RFK Jr. denies seeking a Harris Cabinet position, calling the claim ‘fake news’

– A new poll reveals which vice presidential nominee is favored among voters

‘Concerning Ties’ to the CCP

EXCLUSIVE: The House Oversight Committee is investigating Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and his alleged “longstanding connections” to China and CCP-linked entities, Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital exclusively obtained a letter that House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., penned to FBI Director Christopher Wray, notifying the bureau of the committee’s investigation into Walz.

“The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is conducting a government-wide investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s political warfare operations against America and the response from federal agencies,” he wrote. “Vice President Kamala Harris recently announced her vice presidential running mate, Timothy Walz, the current governor of Minnesota.”

Comer said that the committee had been briefed by the FBI on April 22 and July 17 — both briefings occurred before Walz was named Harris’ running mate. However, Comer said that FBI briefers told the committee that the bureau’s Foreign Influence Task Force “investigates exactly the kind of activity that has since come to light about Governor Walz.” …Read more

White House

‘DON’T WANT TO JINX ANYTHING’: Biden says admin is ‘closer than we’ve ever been’ to MidEast cease-fire deal …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘RENT IS TOO DAMN HIGH’: Rosen panned for Biden-aligned votes, high housing costs …Read more

‘UNFAIR’: New FTC decision could ‘inject’ DEI into business practices nationwide: GOP commissioner …Read more

Tales from the Trail

‘THAT’S FAKE NEWS’: RFK Jr. denies he sought Cabinet position in potential Harris-Walz admin …Read more

HARRIS ECONOMIC PLAN?: Critics blast Harris’ grasp of inflation, attacks on business: ‘Lunatic behavior’ …Read more

SNEAK PEEK: Chaos erupts at Kamala Harris NYC event as DNC braces for Chicago unrest …Read more

‘BAD FOR THE U.S.’: Minnesota business owners sound alarm on Harris’ ‘nightmare’ VP pick …Read more

‘WILL NOT WORK’: Dave Ramsey explains why Kamala Harris’ price control plan will not curb inflation …Read more

WALZ VS VANCE: New poll reveals which VP nominee is favored among voters …Read more

WEATHERING THE STORM: Tim Walz doubled down on allowing COVID patients into nursing homes despite 80% death stat …Read more

BLUE WALL BATTLE: Trump running mate Vance aims to turn Blue Wall states red …Read more

‘UNSCRIPTED NATURE’: Vance says he doesn’t think Trump ‘needs to pivot’ …Read more

Across America

TROUBLE IN PARADISE: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home could be closed as election nears, with Palm Beach mayor citing safety concerns …Read more

PROVE IT: Arizona law requiring proof of citizenship to vote supported by 24 state AGs in plea to SCOTUS …Read more

‘LUDICROUS’: Former NYPD cop running for House blasts ‘ludicrous’ claims after wrongful arrest settlements surface …Read more

BLOOD ‘ON THEIR HANDS’: Trump assassination attempt victim’s family vows to get justice …Read more

THE SAGA CONTINUES…: State funds to Dolton cut as embattled ‘supermayor’ tries to reinstate indicted police chief …Read more

‘COWARDLY’: Progressive NYC Dem condemns violent anti-Israel protest …Read more

‘THE PLAYBOOK WORKS’: Youngkin takes victory lap against ‘losing states’ as Virginia marks $1B surplus …Read more

