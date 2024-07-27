Fox News Politics: Bibi and the Donald

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Here’s what’s happening…

– Graham demands FBI director recant testimony

– Johnson makes surprise border trip

– California Senate Republicans blast Newsom ‘PR stunt’

BIBI AND THE DONALD

Former President Trump claimed Friday that conflicts in the Middle East could escalate into a third World War if he loses the 2024 election.

The Republican nominee for president made those remarks as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort home. Netanyahu traveled to Florida to meet with Trump after meeting with President Biden and presumptive Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., earlier this week, following his Wednesday address to a joint session of Congress.

Biden Pushed Out

RUNNING IT BACK: How Vice President Kamala Harris got started in politics …Read more

GIVE ME A BREAK: Whitmer on GOP charges replacing Biden was ‘undemocratic’: ‘Give me a break’ …Read more

‘SORT OF CLINICAL’: MSNBC’s Joy Reid contrasts Biden’s ‘close’ relationship with his family with Trump’s family …Read more

‘IT’S NOT WORKING’: Kamala Harris supported ‘Defund the police’ in 2020 radio interview, before Biden campaign said otherwise …Read more

BOUNCED CHECK: Biden campaign co-chair ‘pissed off’ at big donors for cutting off cash to the president …Read more

Trump Assassination Attempt

FACTS ARE ‘CLEAR’: Lindsey Graham demands FBI’s Christopher Wray recant testimony, says it’s ‘clear’ Trump was hit with bullet …Read more

TACTICAL VISIT: GOP lawmakers with sniper, combat experience scope out Trump shooting site …Read more

CLOSE CALL: Trump rally bullet trajectory analysis contradicts FBI ‘shrapnel’ testimony on Capitol Hill: report …Read more

SAVE THE DATE: Trump to return to Pennsylvania for first time since assassination attempt …Read more

PRESIDENT’S EAR: FBI wants to interview Trump after assassination attempt: source …Read more

Capitol Hill

DRAWING CONTRAST: Johnson makes surprise border trip hours after Dems join GOP to condemn Harris on immigration …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

IS NEWSOM OUT?: Is Newsom out of the running in Harris’ VP search? A look at the 12th Amendment …Read more

WHO IS ROY COOPER?: What to know about the North Carolina governor and possible VP pick …Read more

WHO IS JOSH SHAPIRO?: What to know about the Pennsylvania governor and possible VP pick…Read more

CALLED IT: Nikki Haley knew Biden wouldn’t ‘make it to the election’ and be replaced with Kamala Harris …Read more

‘A VERY RAMBUNCTIOUS LIFE’: RFK Jr. says he may need to apologize to past women for alleged sexual assault …Read more

‘NICE LIE’: CBS station slapped with Community Note after claiming Trump misled about Harris-backed bail fund …Read more

Across America

HOMELESS MESS: California Senate Republicans blast Newsom ‘PR stunt’ on clearing homeless camps as ‘convenient timing’ …Read more

STICKING TO IT: Texas sues Biden administration over program giving birth control to teens without parents’ knowledge …Read more