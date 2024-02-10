Fox News Politics: Biden’s Comey moment?

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

An anonymous Biden official revealed some behind-the-scenes reaction to Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on the president’s mishandling of classified materials.

The special counsel determined that no charges should be brought against the president. But it also delivered devastating statements about the president’s memory.

“It felt like a Comey moment for me,” one Biden official reportedly told Politico, referring to the moment then-FBI Director James Comey released a letter, weeks before the 2016 election, stating that he would be investigating classified materials from Hillary Clinton that appeared to have been mishandled.

Biden defended himself Thursday night in a raucous press conference, where he said his memory was “fine.” A short time later, he referred to the president of Egypt as the president of Mexico.

Even left-leaning and centrist media outlets blasted the strange press conference.

‘ONE OR THE OTHER’: Hawley says Garland should invoke 25th Amendment if DOJ declines to charge Biden …Read more

‘PROMISE ME, DAD’: Biden ghostwriter escapes special counsel charges despite deleting evidence…Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

ABOUT BOB: Former NJ news personality launches GOP bid for Robert Menendez Senate seat …Read more

CLOSING IN: DNC alleges RFK Jr. campaign violating election law in FEC complaint, as party circles wagons around Biden…Read more

GLOVES ARE OFF: Conservative firebrand takes aim at Schumer, McConnell while announcing Senate run…Read more

‘AMERICAN HERO’: Donald Trump makes crucial endorsement in key battleground Senate race…Read more

‘LOVE FOR AMERICA’: Popular GOP governor announces endorsement in key battleground Senate race…Read more

‘IN FULL CONTROL’: Biden campaign call sidetracked by fitness questions…Read more

SOUTH CAROLINA BOUND: Nevada GOP Presidential Caucuses wrap up and what’s ahead on the campaign trail…Read more

SWING VOTE: Dems fret as young Latino voters in PA say they’re ‘Trump fans’ on economy …Read more

Biden administration

BIG BROTHER: Biden admin confirms terms like ‘MAGA,’ ‘Trump,’ Kamala’ used in private bank transaction searches…Read more

‘INCREASED RISK’: Acting ICE director says ‘increased risk’ by overwhelming border crossings keeps him up at night …Read more

‘WHERE WERE YOU GUYS?’ First Lady berated Biden’s aides for allowing 2022 press conference to go too long…Read more

Across America

‘NOT PROTECTED SPEECH’: Right-wing commentator ordered to pay $1M for calling climate scientist ‘fraudulent’ …Read more

WANTED FUGITIVE: ‘Squad’s’ Jamaal Bowman honored radical Black activist, convicted murderer on middle school’s ‘Wall of Honor’…Read more

LONG HAUL: Tedious road ahead for Senate before final Ukraine-Israel aid vote …Read more

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.