Fox News Politics: Brotherly Loathe

– Blinken subpoenaed over deadly Afghanistan withdrawal that took 13 lives

– Schumer sounds off on GOP proposal

– Police say 75% of arrests in heart of NYC are illegal immigrants

Walzes to the Left, Walzes to the Right

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s older brother posted scathing statements about the Democratic vice presidential nominee on social media, before confirming to the media that he does not support his brother’s left-wing views but wants to keep a low-profile during the election cycle.

“I was getting a lot of feedback from my friends, old acquaintances, thinking that I was feeling the same way that my brother did on the issues, and I was trying to clarify that just to friends,” Jeff Walz, Tim Walz’s older brother, told News Nation this week. “I used Facebook, which wasn’t the right platform to do that. But I will say, I don’t agree with his policies.”

Reports had mounted over Labor Day weekend that Jeff was no fan of the left-wing Democratic Minnesota governor’s policies and took to his Facebook account to make his views known to friends and family. As the media reported on the social media posts over the holiday weekend, Jeff and the Harris campaign remained silent as the New York Post exclusively published the headline: “Tim Walz’s older brother is ‘100% opposed to all his ideology,’ believes VP hopeful is not ‘type of character’ who should make decisions about US’ future.”

After Jeff’s profile went viral on X, a Facebook user wrote a message on one of his public posts urging him to “[h]ave a talk with your brother,” who is currently running to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ vice president….Read more

White House

LATEST PUTIN MOVE: Biden DOJ to accuse Russia of trying to influence 2024 presidential election: report …Read more

‘SPIT IN OUR FACE’: Gold Star mom slams Biden admin for saying Trump politicized Arlington visit …Read more

MORE MONEY: Harris unveils new tax proposals for small businesses …Read more

SUBPOENA: 13 U.S. soldiers died during Biden admin’s chaotic operation …Read more

WHAT ABOUT HAMAS?: Biden blasted for pressuring Bibi, not Hamas for murder of hostages …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘IT WORKS FOR THEM’: Vulnerable Dem senator’s resurfaced comments about Trump, his voters come back to haunt him …Read more

PARLIAMENTARY PRO: Johnson sets up government shutdown war with Schumer over Trump-backed plan …Read more

‘BIPARTISAN WAY’: Schumer sounds off on GOP plan to force citizenship voting requirement into spending bill …Read more

BAD NEWS, BOB: Gaps begin to close in top Senate races vulnerable Dems lose ground to GOP contenders …Read more

TERROR TIES: Nancy Mace unveils bill to force Biden to declare Taliban a terrorist organization …Read more

SHUTDOWN SHOWDOWN: House Republicans brace for political buzzsaw on government funding a year after McCarthy’s ouster …Read more

Tales from the Trail

UNDERESTIMATED: MSNBC’s Kornacki says Trump in a better spot than previous elections, despite trailing Harris …Read more

SWING STATE SQUABBLE: Harris stops in key swing state that Trump says the VP and Biden ‘disrespected’ …Read more

NECK AND NECK: Trump and Harris are virtually tied in key swing states, CNN polling finds …Read more

2024 ‘GROUND ZERO’: This state could determine whether Trump or Harris wins the presidential election …Read more

BLIND FAITH: Democrat leads former GOP gov in Maryland Senate race, despite 1 in 3 not knowing who she is …Read more

Border Crisis

‘IT’S CRAZY’: Police say 75% of arrests in midtown Manhattan are illegal immigrants: report …Read more

BEHIND BARS: Tren de Aragua migrant gang members arrested in connection to apartment building takeover …Read more

DANGER NEXT DOOR: Haitian migrant arrested after allegedly molesting 10-year-old neighbor …Read more

Across America

‘FAIR AND EQUITABLE’: California bill banning ‘legacy’ college admissions heads to Newsom’s desk …Read more

CCP EQUITY: Hochul aide accused of taking CCP money had used position to parrot DEI policies in resurfaced video …Read more

‘OUT OF NOWHERE’: Blue state policies blamed after mayor sucker punched right in front of police …Read more

TAR HEEL TEARS: Country star who performed free concert for college students reveals what really surprised them …Read more

SWIM AT OWN RISK: ‘Shark Tank’ star sends warning to Brazil amid Musk feud: ‘Be careful’ …Read more

‘RELY ON PUBLIC TRUST’: Ketanji Brown Jackson says its ‘problematic’ for Supreme Court to be seen as political …Read more

‘SHRINKFLATION’ STRIKES: Americans face higher health costs and shorter doctor visits …Read more

NOT BACKING DOWN: High spending mayor says she’s ‘cleaned up’ town despite turning balance sheet red …Read more

‘I FEEL CONFIDENT’: Hochul brushes off suggestion that NY needs to improve vetting process after ex-aide accused of working for CCP …Read more

CONTRABAND: Navy officer demoted after running illegal WiFi network on warship …Read more

