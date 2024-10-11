Fox News Politics: ‘Brothers’ for Kamala

Welcome to the Fox News’ Politics newsletter, with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Here’s what’s happening…

– Vladimir Putin meets with Iranian President Pezeshkian to celebrate ‘very close’ relationship

– Top Republican demands answers as billions in FEMA relief are still going to COVID: ‘Legitimate concern’

– Doug Emhoff doesn’t deny report he slapped ex-girlfriend outside overseas movie event

O ‘Brothers,’ Where Art Thou?

During a pre-campaign-rally stop in Pittsburgh on Thursday, former President Barack Obama appeared to admonish Black Americans who have not been as fervent in their support for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid as they were for his in 2008 and 2012.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all corners of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama said during a stop at a campaign office.

“Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers. So if you don’t mind — just for a second, I’ve got to speak to y’all and say that when you have a choice that is this clean: When on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, went to college with you understands the struggles [and the] pain and joy that comes from those experiences…”

…Read more

White House

‘REALLY OUTDONE YOURSELVES’: Politico says Harris is running on a ‘dream economy’ but voters aren’t noticing…Read more

‘CRUSHING GUILT’: Hunter Biden legal saga is ‘real war’ that ‘preoccupied’ outgoing president, new Woodward book claims…Read more

‘SERIOUS RISK’: Biden admin pushed to reveal full report on migrants entering US, boarding flights without ID …Read more

Capitol Hill

TIME RUNNING OUT: US has helped tiny fraction of its citizens evacuate war-torn Lebanon…Read more

‘NONSENSE’: Lead counsel hits new Dem effort to ‘delegitimize’ Supreme Court amid senator’s report on Kavanaugh probe…Read more

‘SINGLE ISSUE VOTERS’: Vaping advocate warns Dem crackdown on ‘common sense’ tobacco alternatives could backfire in swing states…Read more

Tales from the Trail

WHO’S MORE ACCESSIBLE? Trump-Vance ticket has done a combined 71 interviews since August to just 37 for Harris-Walz…Read more

UNDERMINING DEMOCRACY?: Dems launched an onslaught of schemes slammed as tactics to undermine democracy ahead of high-stakes election…Read more

OBAMA VS. TRUMP: Obama, stumping for Harris in key battleground, charges Trump ‘will makes problems worse’…Read more

GEORGIA ON THE LINE: Why this one Peach State county could be ‘key’ to presidency…Read more

TOWN HALL: Harris makes pitch to Latino voters at Univision town hall: Top 5 moments…Read more

‘OPERATION AURORA’: Trump to announce ‘Operation Aurora’ to target Tren de Aragua gang in Colorado rally…Read more

Across America’

POLITICAL STORM: Milton’s gone, but the political storm keeps raging over federal government’s hurricane efforts…Read more

DOUBLE WHAMMY: As Hurricane Milton hits Florida, so do more illegal immigrants…Read more

MARYLAND SENATE: Alsobrooks backs court-packing as Hogan fights GOP, McConnell, Trump associations …Read more

‘DO YOUR JOB!’: Jewish organization blasts colleges in billboard ad near San Diego State University to combat antisemitism…Read more

LIGHT IT UP: Blue state CEO sued over pro-Trump sign nets ‘epic win for free speech’…Read more

DEMOCRACY ’24: Alaska, Colorado, and Massachusetts begin absentee voting…Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.