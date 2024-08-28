Fox News Politics: Build the Red Wall

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

What’s happening…

-House launches inquiry into Biden’s trans surgery standards

-Over 200 Bush, Romney, and McCain staffers call on moderate Republicans to jump ship

-10 days until voting starts as election looms

Three State Swing

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance returns to the campaign trail Tuesday in battleground Michigan.

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate will hold events in two more crucial swing states – Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

If it feels like déjà vu, it is.

“We’re going to make sure that Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan go red,” the first-term senator from Ohio who preaches populism said in a recent Fox News Digital interview in Michigan.

Democrats reliably won all three working-class states in presidential elections for nearly a quarter-century before Trump narrowly carried them in capturing the White House eight years ago.

However, in 2020, President Biden won back all three states with razor-thin margins as he defeated Trump.

The states remain extremely competitive as Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump face off in the 2024 presidential election.

Last month’s Republican National Convention was held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin’s largest city. Trump and Vance held their first joint-campaign rally after the convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan, just a few miles north of where Vance was interviewed by Fox News on Wednesday….Read more

White House

STILL ON THE JOB: White House insists Biden is in charge of the country while on second straight vacation …Read more

‘INTENTIONAL FAILURE’: Governor rips Harris after report reveals eye-popping cost of illegal immigration in state …Read more

BORDER STONEWALL: Biden-Harris admin refuses to release nationalities of those on terror watchlist …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘FROZEN’: Trump assassination attempt task force chair questions law enforcement response after site tour …Read more

‘INTERFERENCE’: House launches probe into Biden admin ‘political interference’ in trans surgery standards …Read more

Tales from the Trail

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Trump, Harris begin sprint to Election Day …Read more

‘LAWLESSNESS’ FLOODING US: Police vote to likely make or break Harris’ run, retired chief says …Read more

TICK TOCK: With 10 days until voting starts, ‘election season’ kicks off sooner than you think …Read more

WHALE OF A TALE: RFK Jr targeted by environmental group after gruesome story involving dead animal resurfaces …Read more

DEADLOCKED: Republican aiming to flip key Senate seat in deep blue state deadlocked with Democrat: poll …Read more

SPLIT TICKET: Group that backs Trump bails on Lake in Arizona for progressive Dem …Read more

CAN’T LET THAT HAPPEN: Over 200 former Bush, McCain and Romney staffers implore ‘moderate Republicans’ to vote for Harris …Read more

GREEN MTN RED WAVE: Blue state GOP fields record number of candidates …Read more

Across America

POISON IVY: Anti-Israel agitators hit Cornell University with vandalism, protests on first day of classes …Read more

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LYNDON: Lyndon B Johnson began his presidency after JFK was assassinated …Read more

‘MOTHER’S INTUITION’: Afghanistan withdrawal Gold Star family reveals moment they knew son was in danger …Read more

BEACH TOWN BUST: Homeless people taking over popular coastal boardwalk issued ultimatum …Read more

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.