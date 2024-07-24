Fox News Politics: Cheatle Resigns

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington, D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

-Biden’s back in public following COVID diagnosis…

-Speaker Johnson reacts to Secret Service director’s resignation

-New poll on Trump-Harris matchup post Biden withdrawal

‘We Failed’

U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned Tuesday in the wake of mounting bipartisan pressure following the assassination attempt on former President Trump, Fox News confirmed.

Fox News reviewed the letter Cheatle sent to the U.S. Secret Service Tuesday morning, just a day after taking bipartisan heat during testimony before the House Oversight Committee Monday and over a week after a would-be assassin Thomas Crooks attempted to take the life of Trump at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

“To the Men and Women of the U.S. Secret Service, The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders and financial infrastructure,” Cheatle wrote in a letter to the agency. “On July 13th, we fell short on that mission.”….Read more

White House

‘INCAPABLE OF LEADING’: Harris called to ‘immediately’ invoke 25th Amendment amid mounting concerns over Biden’s health …Read more

I SPY A PRESIDENT: Biden is no longer hiding after COVID-19 diagnosis …Read more

‘LUCKY’: Harris reveals whether Biden is currently fit to serve …Read more

HUR REPORT FALLOUT: DOJ reveals it found transcripts of Biden’s conversations with biographer …Read more

Kamala Central

HIDIN’ BIDEN?: Kamala Harris doesn’t answer whether Biden is fit for office …Read more

YEAH, NOT YOU, THOUGH: Harris snubs one of the few Dems open to being her VP …Read more

‘DISASTER’: VP Harris’ past comments on key swing state issue come back to haunt her …Read more

‘DEMBARGO’ LIFTS: Hollywood Democrats go all-in for Harris …Read more

NO TO BIBI: Kamala Harris won’t preside over Netanyahu address as top Dem senator also refuses …Read more

WHAT’S NEXT FOR HARRIS?: What’s next for the VP as she quickly locks up the Democratic presidential nomination …Read more

MILWAUKEE BOUND: Kamala Harris visits Wisconsin for first campaign rally since launching presidential bid …Read more

‘TROUBLE’: Kamala Harris’ prosecutor past is bad news for her presidential bid: lawyer …Read more

‘EXTREME AGENDA’: Republicans zero in on Harris immigration, border record amid raging crisis …Read more

RAZOR THIN: New poll looks at Trump vs Harris matchup after Biden bows out …Read more

DISTANCING HIMSELF: Vulnerable Dem senator credited with recruiting Harris to Senate still hasn’t made endorsement …Read more

‘GUNS BLAZING’: Kamala Harris came ‘guns blazing’ with ‘twinkle in her eye’ say CNN, MSNBC …Read more

Capitol Hill

WHY SO ‘SECRET’?: Presidential protection boss ducks security questions for hours: 5 takeaways …Read more

‘PROCESS HAS PLAYED OUT’: Top Dem leaders make endorsement in presidential race after Biden’s exit …Read more

MISSING IN ACTION: House leaders convene emergency session to tee up vote on bill slamming Harris on border crisis …Read more

‘CAN’T DO IT’: GOP pushes for Biden to resign the presidency …Read more

DEM HARDBALL: Top Dems threatened to forcibly remove Biden from office, set him up to fail at Trump debate: Sources …Read more

‘THE RIGHT THING’: Speaker Johnson reacts in real time to Secret Service director’s resignation …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

CEASE AND DESIST: Former Trump rival Nikki Haley demands ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ to ‘cease and desist’ …Read more

‘AUTOMATIC CHEMISTRY’: Trump dismisses JD Vance’s past criticism, saying ‘he didn’t know me’ …Read more

CASH DASH: Harris hauls in a staggering $100 million in race against Trump since Biden dropped out …Read more

ENEMIES WATCHING CLOSELY: National security experts warn against ‘chaos’ of US elections as Harris enters race …Read more

Trump Assassination Attempt

‘BULLET FOR DEMOCRACY’: Trump reacts to Secret Service director resigning: ‘She never gave me proper protection’ …Read more

‘CANNOT AGREE’: Pennsylvania police commissioner throws cold water on Secret Service’s ‘sloped roof’ concerns …Read more

‘EERIE’ FEELING: Veteran at Trump rally says ‘something wasn’t right’ before would-be assassin opened fire …Read more

WHAT WENT WRONG?: Former Navy SEAL sniper in Congress breaks down security miscues from PA rooftop where Trump was shot …Read more

WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Trump shooter’s father returns to public life, says ‘we just want to try to take care of ourselves’ …Read more

Across America

‘UNLAWFUL AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL’: Trump appeals NY civil fraud judgment worth nearly half-billion dollars …Read more

‘DEPLORABLE’: Secret Service Director Cheatle called out for ‘negligent’ move before Trump shooting …Read more

BIG MEETING: Trump to meet with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago on Friday …Read more

