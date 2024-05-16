Fox News Politics: Check Your Privilege

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

– Michael Cohen wraps up another day of testimony in Trump trial

– Democrats annoyed over Biden’s flip-flopping on Israel weapons

– Biden camp agrees to debate between Kamala and Trump VP

Biden exercises privilege to prevent release of Hur audio

The White House asserted executive privilege over audio and video recordings of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s interviews with President Biden during the classified documents investigation.

“It is the longstanding position of the executive branch held by administrations of both parties that an official who asserts the President’s claim of executive privilege cannot be prosecuted for criminal contempt of Congress,” Associate Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote in a letter Thursday to Reps. Jim Jordan and James Comer, chairmen of the Committee on the Judiciary and Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

The Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt Thursday afternoon, setting up a potential House floor vote. The White House noted that Biden asserted privilege at the request of the DOJ.

Hur led the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents following his departure as vice president under the Obama administration. Hur announced in February that he would not recommend criminal charges against Biden for possessing classified materials after his vice presidency, citing that Biden is “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

White House

‘THEY SUCK’: Even Democrats annoyed by Biden’s flip-flops on U.S. weapons to Israel …Read more

‘UNPRECEDENTED’ AND ‘UNFOUNDED’: Garland rips effort to hold him in contempt after Biden asserts executive privilege over Hur audio …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘MUST APOLOGIZE’: Vulnerable House Dem faces backlash over resurfaced comparison involving 9/11 terrorist …Read more

GOP SHOW OF FORCE: House Republicans join Trump in court amid ongoing Cohen testimony …Read more

AGENCY UNDER FIRE: Lawmakers demand travel info after voter registration claims …Read more

‘POLITICIZED PROSECUTION’: Jordan slams lead prosecutor in NY v. Trump trial for alleged obsession with Trump …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

FOX NEWS POLL: Voters reveal ‘deal-breaker’ issues in 2024 elections …Read more

CHALLENGE ACCEPTED: Biden campaign accepts invitation for debate between Kamala Harris and whoever Trump’s running mate will be …Read more

‘WEIRDLY HELP’: NBC host says Biden should want RFK Jr on debate stage because of his vocal issue …Read more

SKEPTICAL PSAKI: Jen Psaki argues that Biden-Trump debate plans may fail …Read more

‘MOBILIZE SUPPORT’: Top Jewish Republican group steps up fundraising efforts for Trump …Read more

GOTTA HAVE FAITH: Trump’s potential running mates to compete for approval at major Christian conference as speculation swirls …Read more

‘MY MARYLAND’: Top Democrats praise Republican aiming to flip key Senate seat in deep blue state …Read more

Across America

‘EXTREMELY ALARMING’: Illegal immigrant arrests from this foreign foe hit new highs …Read more

SUPREME DECISION: Supreme Court rules in favor of Elizabeth Warren’s brainchild CFPB …Read more

