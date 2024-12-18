Fox News Politics: Cheney Accused of ‘Potential’ Witness Tampering

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump transition, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content.

-Red state reveals plan to purchase auctioned border wall materials to store for Trump

–Electoral College vote moves Trump another step toward officially becoming president

-Vance will likely be 2028 front-runner, but RNC chair ‘excited about the bench that we have’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney is facing calls from GOP legislators that the FBI investigate her for “potential criminal witness tampering” related to her former role on the Jan. 6 House Select Committee, a report released Tuesday by the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight chairman, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., details.

“Based on the evidence obtained by this Subcommittee, numerous federal laws were likely broken by Liz Cheney, the former Vice Chair of the January 6 Select Committee, and these violations should be investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Evidence uncovered by the Subcommittee revealed that former Congresswoman Liz Cheney tampered with at least one witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, by secretly communicating with Hutchinson without Hutchinson’s attorney’s knowledge,” the report, which was provided to Fox Digital, found .

Cheney, in comments provided to Fox News Digital on Tuesday afternoon, defended her former committee’s investigation, while arguing Loudermilk’s report “intentionally disregards the truth and the Select Committee’s tremendous weight of evidence.”

“January 6th showed Donald Trump for who [he] really is – a cruel and vindictive man who allowed violent attacks to continue against our Capitol and law enforcement officers while he watched television and refused for hours to instruct his supporters to stand down and leave,” Cheney said to Fox News Digital….Read more

SCHOOL’S OUT: Jill Biden leaves job at Virginia community college ahead of White House departure…Read more

‘ALMOST A CRIMINAL ACT’: Biden taken to task for selling border wall materials …Read more

‘DEEPLY DISTURBING’: Biden administration pressuring African country to adopt lax abortion laws in exchange for foreign aid: report…Read more

‘SLAP IN THE FACE’: Biden clemency for convicted fraudsters met with outrage…Read more

THE BIG C: Biden’s clemency for doc in chemotherapy fraud scheme contrasts with longtime ‘Cancer Moonshot’ advocacy…Read more

LAST-DITCH EFFORT: Two new student debt relief programs from Biden barrel toward imminent release…Read more

PUBLIC SHOWDOWN: Pete Hegseth may release sexual assault accuser from confidentiality agreement, setting up public showdown…Read more

‘UNOFFICIAL CO-PRESIDENT’: Elizabeth Warren wants answers from Trump over Elon Musk ‘conflicts of interest’…Read more

EXCITEMENT AND WORRY: Majority of Americans optimistic about Trump agenda, poll finds, despite tariff concern…Read more

‘PHENOMENALLY BAD IDEA’: Dems push drastic move that Mike Lee calls ‘a phenomenally bad idea’…Read more

IN THE DOGE HOUSE: Top Republican touts ‘real motivation’ behind House DOGE Caucus’ mission before first meeting…Read more

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: House AI task force says ‘unreasonable’ to expect immediate congressional action on AI in 250-page report…Read more

WHAT HAPPENED?: Republican demands info from State Department on delayed Afghanistan flights….Read more

SPARTZ FLY: House GOP lawmaker rejects committee assignments to dedicate time to DOGE…Read more

GETTING STARTED: DOGE Caucus senator introduces 2 bills to kick-start waste cuts in Trump term…Read more

BLOW TO SQUAD: AOC loses bid to be top Democrat on powerful House Oversight Committee…Read more

‘CONSEQUENCES’: GOP rebels plot mutiny against Johnson over government shutdown drama…Read more

SWING-STATE CURVEBALL: Swing state governor’s race sees a twist as top Dem will run as independent…Read more

‘WE NEED SOLUTIONS’: Chicago community activist sounds off on migrant crisis: ‘I welcome’ Trump border czar…Read more

MOVING TO SANCTUARY CITIES: TN lawmaker proposes sending illegal migrants accused of minor crimes to sanctuary cities instead of deporting…Read more

NO TAX ON TIPS: Virginia Gov. Youngkin calls for end to taxes on tips ahead of legislative session…Read more

LOOKING AHEAD: ‘America First’ group says its voter-targeting made a difference as Trump picks several leaders for WH…Read more

‘UNDERMINED CLIMATE PROGRESS’: Environmental group launches six-figure battleground state ad buy against Newsom’s ‘climate leadership’…Read more

DRONES: Government agencies say joint investigation into drone sightings reveals no threat: ‘We recognize the concern’…Read more