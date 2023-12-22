Fox News Politics: Christmas Crush

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail.

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox.

What’s Happening?

-Harvard finds more evidence of plagiarism

-Sen. Mike Lee moves to gut Biden admin’s pause on gun export licenses

-Mexican President mulls fight over Texas immigration law

Migrant encounters at the southern border have already surged past the 200,000 mark for December, with an average of well over 10,000 encounters a day, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox News — with still more than a week to go until January.

Sources told Fox that already since December there have been over 200,000 encounters. The record for monthly encounters was set in September, with over 269,000. October saw over 240,000 encounters and the numbers have not yet been released for November.

Last December saw over 252,000 encounters, which was then a monthly record. That number could easily be eclipsed if agents continue to encounter 10,000 migrants a day between now and the end of the month.

White House

‘RELENTLESS REGULATION’: Republicans highlight 2023 wins against Biden climate agenda …Read more

PHONE LINE REOPENS: US, China military leaders hold highest-level call since before Pelosi’s Taiwan visit …Read more

FLY ME TO THE MOON: VP Harris says US, along with ‘international astronaut,’ will land on lunar surface this decade …Read more

Capitol Hill

‘DETER AND COUNTER’: Bipartisan group of senators wants Biden to have a ‘forceful’ response to Iran-backed militia attacks on US troops …Read more

CLICK, CLICK, BOOM: Mike Lee moves to gut Biden admin’s pause on gun export licenses …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

‘STOLEN VALOR’: Veterans shame Democrat in top 2024 House race for wearing Army uniform during event despite never serving …Read more

Across America

FOLLOW THE MONEY: Major Biden donors steer group that brought anti-Trump Colorado lawsuit …Read more

COPY MACHINE: Harvard finds even more instances of Harvard president using ‘duplicative language’ amid plagiarism claims …Read more

CROSS-BORDER BATTLE: Mexican president mulls legal fight over Texas immigration law …Read more

FRESH ACCUSATIONS: House widens probe into Harvard President as plagiarism accusations mount …Read more

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.